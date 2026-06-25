Run Hide Fight: Infidels Teaser And Synopsis Reveal What To Expect From Jonathan Majors' Acting Comeback

Run Hide Fight: Infidels Teaser And Synopsis Reveal What To Expect From Jonathan Majors' Acting Comeback

The MCU's former Kang the Conqueror, Jonathan Majors, is making his acting comeback with Run Hide Fight: Infidels, and we now have a first look and details for the politically-charged thriller.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: ActioNewz.com

After months of rumours and speculation, Page Six Hollywood has shared the first details about Jonathan Majors' new movie for The Daily Wire, Run Hide Fight: Infidels

The actor was supposed to be the Multiverse Saga's big bad, Kang, but his MCU appearances were limited to Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. As a reminder, Majors' career was derailed by accusations of domestic assault, ending his time as part of the Marvel Universe and crushing his Oscar hopes for Magazine Dreams

Now, he's making his acting comeback with this project, shot for $5 million in South Carolina. As we first revealed on ActioNewz.com, a brief teaser trailer and a logline for Run Hide Fight: Infidels reveal the high stakes in a movie that won't back down from tackling some hot button issues.

"When radical Islamic terrorists hijack a liberal college’s pro-Palestine encampment to enforce barbaric Sharia law on students and execute infidels in a makeshift caliphate," reads the synopsis, "a ragtag band of red-blooded students, a security guard tired of 'Uncle Tom' smears, and a Delta Force vet must arm up to save their clueless peers and keep America from surrendering to the enemy on its own soil."

The trailer touches on the events that have led up to this clash by showing footage from the 9/11 attacks, an ISIS beheading, and conflicts in the Middle East. It ends with the haunting image of an ISIS flag billowing on what, at first glance, appears to be a normal Virginia college campus.

Loki and Creed III star Jonathan Majors plays the aforementioned Delta Force vet, and producer Dallas Sonnier has said of the actor, "He loved the script, loved shooting the movie, is so great in the film, and he is totally 1,000% behind it."

"He’s a guy who comes in with full preparation, almost to the Marlon Brando, Joaquin Phoenix level. He is so dialed in, and he asks all the right questions," he continued. "And he was so generous with his time. He took the younger cast out to dinner, and took them to the gym, and really worked with them and was such a wonderful big brother to them on set."

"He’s a total movie star. The camera just locks in on him and cannot look away. What an honor to be able to work with such an amazing actor."

"Both Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend have a history of movies that nobody else could make, nobody else could release," Sonier later said of tackling such a politically charged subject. "We all worship at the altar of John Milius and ‘Red Dawn.’ And Eastwood, and all the other wonderful action stars of the ’80s, Stallone and Schwarzenegger. Nobody’s making these types of movies anymore."

"The woke mind virus has captured Hollywood for the past 12 years, and while woke is winding down, there is a new obsession with the anti-Israel, pro-Palestine movement that deserves to be mocked in a movie again. If you’re afraid to put radical jihadis as your villains, then you’re a wimpy movie producer. We don’t have that fear," the producer concluded.

Run Hide Fight: Infidels is an intriguing choice of project for Majors as he looks to resume his acting career. Michael B. Jordan, Whoopi Goldberg, and Will Smith have all vouched for the actor after he was ousted from his MCU role. 

Marvel Studios abandoned plans for Majors to continue playing Kang the Conqueror, and the spotlight shifted to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. As a result, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was retitled Avengers: Doomsday

While we don't have a confirmed release date for Run Hide Fight: Infidels, it's expected to debut on The Daily Wire platform this fall. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Digger: Tom Cruise Is Unrecognizable In New Posters; Plus Epic Retrospective Trailer Reveals New Footage
Related:

Digger: Tom Cruise Is Unrecognizable In New Posters; Plus Epic Retrospective Trailer Reveals New Footage
Rogue Trooper Reviews Tease 2000 AD Adaptation That's Just As Epic As Big Budget Comic Book Movies
Recommended For You:

Rogue Trooper Reviews Tease 2000 AD Adaptation That's Just As Epic As Big Budget Comic Book Movies

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/25/2026, 1:03 PM
This is what happens when they start believing they shouldn't be in the cotton fields, they start thinking they can do what they want, he should go back doing what he does best, drinking malt liqueur and collecting his welfare cheque and getting single women pregnant so they can collect welfare and get food stamps
Dubs562
Dubs562 - 6/25/2026, 1:30 PM
@Dcmarvel2025 - who says stuff like this? Actually disgusted with this comment. Regardless of whatever he’s done, that way of thinking is so ignorant.
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/25/2026, 1:31 PM
@Dubs562 - I forgive you, you do not know any better as you have been black brainwashed
Dubs562
Dubs562 - 6/25/2026, 1:33 PM
@Dcmarvel2025 - we’re all human, inside and out. Nobody’s brainwashed.
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/25/2026, 1:35 PM
@Dubs562 - we are my son yes we are, just some are brought up to believe welfare and handouts are okay, that using stuff that happened 100 years ago as an excuse to not work to look for ways to abuse women , get them pregnant then walk away, it's wrong
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/25/2026, 1:23 PM
I still wonder if Marvel won't just bring him back in for some prologue where Doom wipes him out. I guess they can skip the entire thing and lean on how Loki S2 ended. I don't think many people care about that council scene at the end of Antman.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 6/25/2026, 1:31 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - You can find a fantastic AI video of that on YouTube.

XRayCat
XRayCat - 6/25/2026, 1:33 PM
I'm curious to see how this will set off "regressive" leftist.

This may give them another excuse to become all violent and attack people.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/25/2026, 1:35 PM
They will never try this with the other religion in the same region. We all know why...

Reboot the MCU and DCU

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder