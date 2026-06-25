Run Hide Fight: Infidels Teaser And Synopsis Reveal What To Expect From Jonathan Majors' Acting Comeback

After months of rumours and speculation, Page Six Hollywood has shared the first details about Jonathan Majors' new movie for The Daily Wire, Run Hide Fight: Infidels.

The actor was supposed to be the Multiverse Saga's big bad, Kang, but his MCU appearances were limited to Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. As a reminder, Majors' career was derailed by accusations of domestic assault, ending his time as part of the Marvel Universe and crushing his Oscar hopes for Magazine Dreams.

Now, he's making his acting comeback with this project, shot for $5 million in South Carolina. As we first revealed on ActioNewz.com, a brief teaser trailer and a logline for Run Hide Fight: Infidels reveal the high stakes in a movie that won't back down from tackling some hot button issues.

"When radical Islamic terrorists hijack a liberal college’s pro-Palestine encampment to enforce barbaric Sharia law on students and execute infidels in a makeshift caliphate," reads the synopsis, "a ragtag band of red-blooded students, a security guard tired of 'Uncle Tom' smears, and a Delta Force vet must arm up to save their clueless peers and keep America from surrendering to the enemy on its own soil."

The trailer touches on the events that have led up to this clash by showing footage from the 9/11 attacks, an ISIS beheading, and conflicts in the Middle East. It ends with the haunting image of an ISIS flag billowing on what, at first glance, appears to be a normal Virginia college campus.

Loki and Creed III star Jonathan Majors plays the aforementioned Delta Force vet, and producer Dallas Sonnier has said of the actor, "He loved the script, loved shooting the movie, is so great in the film, and he is totally 1,000% behind it."

"He’s a guy who comes in with full preparation, almost to the Marlon Brando, Joaquin Phoenix level. He is so dialed in, and he asks all the right questions," he continued. "And he was so generous with his time. He took the younger cast out to dinner, and took them to the gym, and really worked with them and was such a wonderful big brother to them on set."

"He’s a total movie star. The camera just locks in on him and cannot look away. What an honor to be able to work with such an amazing actor."

"Both Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend have a history of movies that nobody else could make, nobody else could release," Sonier later said of tackling such a politically charged subject. "We all worship at the altar of John Milius and ‘Red Dawn.’ And Eastwood, and all the other wonderful action stars of the ’80s, Stallone and Schwarzenegger. Nobody’s making these types of movies anymore."

"The woke mind virus has captured Hollywood for the past 12 years, and while woke is winding down, there is a new obsession with the anti-Israel, pro-Palestine movement that deserves to be mocked in a movie again. If you’re afraid to put radical jihadis as your villains, then you’re a wimpy movie producer. We don’t have that fear," the producer concluded.

Run Hide Fight: Infidels is an intriguing choice of project for Majors as he looks to resume his acting career. Michael B. Jordan, Whoopi Goldberg, and Will Smith have all vouched for the actor after he was ousted from his MCU role.

Marvel Studios abandoned plans for Majors to continue playing Kang the Conqueror, and the spotlight shifted to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. As a result, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was retitled Avengers: Doomsday.

While we don't have a confirmed release date for Run Hide Fight: Infidels, it's expected to debut on The Daily Wire platform this fall.