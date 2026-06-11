The Death Of Robin Hood First Reactions Compare Sarnoski's "Brutal, Beautiful Epic" To Logan & Unforgiven

A24's The Death of Robin Hood is set to hit theatres on June 19, and the first reactions to director Michael Sarnoski's (Pig, A Quiet Place: Day One) adaptation of the 17th-century ballad Robin Hood's Death are being shared on social media following the movie's world premiere last night.

The story focuses on a critically injured Robin Hood (Hugh Jackman) as he grapples with his past life of crime and murder while being cared for by the mysterious Sister Brigid (Jodie Comer).

The movie also stars Bill Skarsgård (It, Nosferatu) as Little John, and Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us, The White Lotus) as an unnamed character (there's speculation that he's playing Will Scarlet).

Most of the reactions are positive, though some seem to feel that Sarnoski's bleak, brutally violent film is a little too slowly paced and ponderous.

Considering both movies star Jackman as an ageing warrior who many view as a hero coming to terms with his complicated legacy, Logan comparisons were probably inevitable, and several posts do indeed mention James Mangold's acclaimed 2017 X-Men spin-off as well as Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven.

Have a look at the reactions below, along with the trailer and some new character posters.

Michael Sarnoski's #TheDeathOfRobinHood is Ferociously EPIC!! It's hauntingly visceral & super transfixing. Led by a SUPERB cast, Gorgeous cinematography, and breathtakingly vicious action sequences, this is hands down one of the years best! pic.twitter.com/MCbDmnyPnG — Junior Felix (@JuniorFett) June 11, 2026

Can finally talk about The Death of Robin Hood!



This film is going to cause a lot of discourse, but I thought it was excellent. A rare film where every department is firing on all cylinders.



I wasn’t too sure about the ending, but the more I sit with it, the more I love it. pic.twitter.com/AE4n3bgq5i — Gavin Spoors 🇵🇸 (@supergavigator) June 11, 2026

THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD is one of the best films of 2026. Michael Sarnoski has made another tender meditation on mortality, vengeance, & redemption. Hugh Jackman plays Robin like King Lear, & it's brilliant. Pat Scola's lens captures the beauty amidst the bleakness. Magnificent. pic.twitter.com/OTiBgcElhe — Bill Bria (@billbria) June 11, 2026

Much like A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE, THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD is an intense and profoundly moving story of meeting your end on your own terms. Michael Sarnoski is 3 for 3 in making excellent films that make me cry.



It's also insanely, brutally violent in a way I didn't expect. — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) June 11, 2026

THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD trades in the familiar mythical story for one that is an introspective examination of cyclical traumas on the road to redemption. Sarnoski presents a brutal yet somber world, utterly captivating in its meditation. Jackman delivers a strong performance. pic.twitter.com/Bl5I8Idxau — Josh Parham (@JRParham) June 11, 2026

Although THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD has its moments, it was a long and arduous watch. Some solid performances aren't able to make up for the vague and disconnected story. This one just didn't work for me. #TheDeathOfRobinHood



Hit up @bitesizebreak for more. pic.twitter.com/fyTuiJLD4o — Nick van Dinther (@nickvandinther) June 11, 2026

THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD: It starts off so grizzly and epic that I thought we had something truly incredible here, but the promise starts to wash away as the melancholy of its subject doesn't reveal a clear emotional thesis for its complicated figure.



Hit @bitesizebreak for more. pic.twitter.com/4TxpZcRrEI — Adriano InfinityVision Caporusso (@AdriCaporusso) June 11, 2026

Balancing a brutal rage and reflectiveness in a character driven drama, The Death of Robin Hood is the atmospheric and eerily haunting A24 approach to the famed outlaw. It’s a purposeful, somber and character driven story that reconciles the legend with the violence committed by… pic.twitter.com/vjywu3Z5bn — Darren Movie Reviews (@dmoviereviews) June 11, 2026

MOVIE #4: THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD -- Less surprising than Sarnoski's last two movies; yes, it really is the LOGAN/UNFORGIVEN for Robin Hood it looks like (with a lil THE NORTHMAN, though less action). Compels me, though. Has some scenes I think I'll remember a good long while. — Jesse Hassenger (@rockmarooned) June 11, 2026

I saw #TheDeathofRobinHood. Writer-director Michael Sarnoski's film is as brutal as it is beautiful! #HughJackman and #JodieComer deliver enthralling performances in a subversive story of redemption and forgiveness that hits you like an arrow straight through the heart. pic.twitter.com/F8u4oLzrEn — Anthony Orlando (@landi52orlando) June 11, 2026

A dark twist to the legendary tale. Experience Michael Sarnoski's THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD in theaters June 19. pic.twitter.com/Y8VoBpiZKz — A24 (@A24) June 5, 2026

Grappling with his violent past, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle that he thought would be his last. He soon gets a chance at salvation when he meets a mysterious woman and a young girl.