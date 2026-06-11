The Death Of Robin Hood First Reactions Compare Sarnoski's "Brutal, Beautiful Epic" To Logan & Unforgiven

A24's The Death of Robin Hood is set to hit theatres on June 19, and the first reactions to director Michael Sarnoski's (Pig, A Quiet Place: Day One) adaptation of the 17th-century ballad Robin Hood's Death are being shared on social media following the movie's world premiere last night.
The story focuses on a critically injured Robin Hood (Hugh Jackman) as he grapples with his past life of crime and murder while being cared for by the mysterious Sister Brigid (Jodie Comer).
The movie also stars Bill Skarsgård (It, Nosferatu) as Little John, and Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us, The White Lotus) as an unnamed character (there's speculation that he's playing Will Scarlet).
Most of the reactions are positive, though some seem to feel that Sarnoski's bleak, brutally violent film is a little too slowly paced and ponderous.
Considering both movies star Jackman as an ageing warrior who many view as a hero coming to terms with his complicated legacy, Logan comparisons were probably inevitable, and several posts do indeed mention James Mangold's acclaimed 2017 X-Men spin-off as well as Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven.
Have a look at the reactions below, along with the trailer and some new character posters.
Grappling with his violent past, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle that he thought would be his last. He soon gets a chance at salvation when he meets a mysterious woman and a young girl.
About The Author:
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.