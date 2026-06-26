Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother Trailer Finally Puts A Blade In Mahershala Ali's Hands

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother Trailer Finally Puts A Blade In Mahershala Ali's Hands

The first trailer for writer/director Bassam Tariq's upcoming actioner Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother has finally arrived online, revealing the first footage of Mahershala Ali as a hitman!

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By RohanPatel - Jun 26, 2026 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Action

While their Marvel Studios collaboration never came together, it looks like writer/director Bassam Tariq was finally able to get a blade into Mahershala Ali's hands for the upcoming actioner Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, which stars Ali as an insanely badass hitman.

According to the official synopsis, the film follows "Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith, and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him—and the beliefs threatening to unravel within."

Tariq was originally hired to helm Ali's long-gestating Blade reboot back in September 2021, but opted to exit the project exactly a year later due to repeated production delays and creative differences. Despite that turbulence, the duo remained keen on working together, ultimately teaming up for this gritty thriller, which kickstarted production in early 2025.

The film stars 2x Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight; Green Book), John Cho (Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle; Star Trek), Abubakr Ali (Grendel; What If...?), Laith Nakli (Ms. Marvel; Ramy), Tramell Tillman (Severance; Godfather of Harlem), Tiffany Boone (The Chi; Nine Perfect Strangers), and Primetime Emmy-nominee Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys; The Mandalorian). 

Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli; Bait) wrote and directed the feature. He previously worked with Riz Ahmed on the film Mogul Mowgli and the Prime Video series Bait. He also directed the documentaries These Birds Walk and 11/8/16 as well as the short films Red Mountain Choir, Wa'ad, Mogambo, and Ghosts of Sugar Land

Ali most recently starred in the Universal blockbuster Jurassic World Rebirth as Duncan Kincaid, a role he's expected to reprise in the rumored sequel. He's also slated to voice a role in Travis Knight's Wildwood and is reportedly set to return as the voice of Aaron Davis in next year's highly anticipated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The Oscar winner is also still attached to play Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it's unclear when a film could potentially head into production.

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother hits select theaters on September 25, followed by a wide release in October!

Watch the official trailer below: 

From writer-director Bassam Tariq, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother stars Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him - and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.

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RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/26/2026, 7:34 PM
User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/26/2026, 7:34 PM
Yeah… this looks pretty good
hue66
hue66 - 6/26/2026, 7:38 PM
Good actor. But not Blade
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/26/2026, 8:09 PM
Weird title expecting your mother is a , your mother is so fat type of reply in movie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2026, 8:17 PM
That looks pretty interesting imo…

It’s especially cool & fresh to see a western “action thriller” that seems to be delving into Islam and the Muslim faith thus
Intrigued to watch how Ali & Bassam explore that through this context.

Anyway i have a feeling this is gonna make me wish that their Blade movie happened even moreso then I already do but oh well , hopefully that film still does come to fruition in some shape & form sooner then later!!.

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