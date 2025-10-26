CHAINSAW MAN — THE MOVIE: REZE ARC Is Anime's Latest Box Office Success After Reaching $100 Million Worldwide

Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc is the latest anime feature to light up the box office in the US, having scored an impressive opening.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Oct 26, 2025 07:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Anime & Manga
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Anime, Crunchyroll and Sony have been enjoying a successful streak at the box office. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle was an immense box office hit, raking in over $660 million worldwide on a reported $20 million budget. Now, the time has come for another anime adaptation, Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc, to make a dent at the box office. A sequel to the Chainsaw Man anime that releaed in 2022 (itself an adaptation of the 2018 "Chainsaw Man" manga), the feature enjoyed an impressive crirtical reception, scoring a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and an A on CinemaScore. Now, financial success is joining its critical praise.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film has opened domestically to an impressive (estimated) $17.3 million from a wide release of 3,003 theaters, beating fellow opening features Regretting You ($12.9 million domestic) and Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere ($9.1 million domestic). The film also beat Black Phone 2 on its second weekend ($13 million domestic). Internationally, Chainsaw Man has raked in $43.1 million, bringing its international haul to $90.7 million. Paired with its US opening, Chainsaw Man has now made an estimated $108 million worldwide. 

To puts things into perspective with a film adaptation of a slightly more mainstream anime, 2022's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero brought in approximately $20 million domestically in its opening weekend. Though there isn't a precise worldwide box-office figure for Super Hero, its total ranges from $86.5 million (per Box Office Mojo) to $97.2 million (per The Numbers). Chainsaw Man marks yet another victory for distributors Crunchyroll and Sony, who also handled the international distribution for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle earlier this year.  

For those unfamiliar with Chainsaw Man, the anime focuses on Denji, a young man forced to pay off his father's debt to the Yakuza by working for them as a demon hunter. This ultimately leads to his death, but he's brought back to life by his Chainsaw Devil dog, Pochita—who also happens to be the first iteration of the Chainsaw Man. Pochita sacrifices his life to become Denji's heart, giving him new life coupled with the power to morph parts of his body into chainsaws. 

During this year's New York Comic Con in October, Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc Assistant Director Masato Nakazono discussed (via THR) the challenges of adapting the manga into a movie format: 

"There are no speaking words between panels, so we have to create that and make sure the dialogue is going to stand up. The characters Reze and Denji have very personal, intimate relations. Denji thinks Reze is so cute, so we wanted to do things that made the audience feel the same way as Denji would."

Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc is currently in theaters. 

Have you watched the Chainsaw Man film? What do you think of its box office success so far? Drop your thoughts in the comments. 

Luigi
Luigi - 10/26/2025, 7:04 PM
Definitely not the target audience but I was invited to see it. Pretty fun.
DanielKlissmman
DanielKlissmman - 10/26/2025, 7:10 PM
@Luigi - Nice!
TK420
TK420 - 10/26/2025, 7:20 PM
@Luigi - I was gonna ask if any of y'all had seen it. I really liked S1.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 10/26/2025, 8:14 PM
@DanielKlissmman -

Okay Joshua Wilder.

Another account, what else is new?

Nolanite out
RolandD
RolandD - 10/26/2025, 10:01 PM
@Nolanite - Klissmman has been writing at other websites for years now so if Josh is carrying on, he’s gone to great lengths for years to carry on with a secret identity.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 10/26/2025, 10:32 PM
@TK420 - Its really good and its not a "filler" movie. It continues right after S1 and covers the next arc in the manga. This arc is smaller so they chose to do a movie adaption instead of a full season.

The animation is nuts and characters are fun, so if you liked S1 this is a good continuation. Crazy how S1 came out in 2022 and glad a lot of fans showed up for it. My theater was full even though it only opened at 17 mil thats really good for this niche genre.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/26/2025, 7:18 PM
Let's see: they're releasing the next Manga season in a movie instead of a tv show just like Demon Slayer did. And you're telling me it's making money? Well I'll be damned hurr durr. Thank you My Hero Academia for doing the right thing and not doing this shit. Why not make the finale in theaters? That creator for Demon Slayer is a top tier grifter, maga would be proud.
RolandD
RolandD - 10/26/2025, 7:39 PM
More power to those who like this stuff. I have never liked anime ever since my cousin got me to watch Speed Racer.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/26/2025, 11:03 PM
@RolandD - Speed Racer is an awful first anime to watch
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/26/2025, 7:48 PM
Nice. The anime is pretty good as well.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 10/26/2025, 8:15 PM
Garbage movie just like anything Marvel and Disney puts out.

Nolanite out
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/26/2025, 8:54 PM

More crap Asian anime. I have hated it all for decades, but I don't begrudge others for liking it. Have a ball you weirdos.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/26/2025, 11:02 PM
@DocSpock - No more weird than a comic book movie. Actually less weird. Comic book movies are awful now meanwhile anime movies are currently destroying them
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/26/2025, 11:31 PM
@WalletsClosed -

Anime is crap. I hate it more than you hate MCU/DCU.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/26/2025, 11:31 PM
@DocSpock - I'm sure you do lol. Every time it's mentioned, you rant about it
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/26/2025, 11:36 PM
@WalletsClosed -

But I have good and different reasons for it that run way back.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/26/2025, 9:46 PM
Anime’s are definitely better than these current comicbook movies.
RolandD
RolandD - 10/26/2025, 10:01 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - Well, that’s an opinion alright.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/26/2025, 11:03 PM
@RolandD - Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer>>>>> Whatever the hell CBM's have been in the last 5 years
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 10/26/2025, 10:54 PM
If only american comic books were adapted like anime and stay true to the source material then maybe we can actually get good adaptations. Instead we always get these wild or censored takes that disappoint and stray from the source material. Thats why mangas and animes are outselling and watched more than animated comic adaptations.

hopefully major studios learn from anime and understand that there's an audience for faithful adaptations.

WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/26/2025, 11:03 PM
@mastakilla39 - They'd have to switch to animation for this to happen. Never gonna happen
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 10/26/2025, 11:30 PM
@WalletsClosed - yes i meant animated adaptations, not the live action. their live action adaptions have been good but the animated cartoons and movies are mostly terrible. there's only a handful of good animated movies and tv shows, but majority of them are trash or made for kids under 12.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/26/2025, 11:33 PM
@mastakilla39 - Earth's Mightiest Heroes for Marvel and the DCAU is the closest we're going to get to that and even then those are obviously censored and not a direct adaptation. X-Men 97 seems adapted some storylines though
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 10/27/2025, 12:07 AM
@WalletsClosed - i think the best was xmen 94. phoenix saga, dark phoenix saga, and days of future past was shockingly accurate thats why til this day its still so popular and well known by the masses. Earth's Mightiest Heroes was good but the art was terrible.

Loved X 97 but its mostly doing its own thing similar to the dcau.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/26/2025, 10:55 PM
Never.Even. Heard of this. Any of it.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 10/26/2025, 11:05 PM
Damn if only the title of the article is that Chainsaw Man is the #1 movie at the USA box office this weekend because thats more of a milestone than reaching 100 mil at the box office in my opinion. This year we had 2 anime movies that opened #1 in the USA and beat out several hollywood films. Demon Slayer outgrossed all CBM films this year too at the world wide box office.

DC should just cancel all their animated DC movies and shows, then put that money towards rebuying back the rights to Akira to do a faithful "anime" adaptation and trash all their dc animated crap. it will probably outgross all those animated crap they make anyway.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/26/2025, 11:06 PM
Anime movies>>>>>CBM's and it's not even close anymore.

Reboot the MCU and DCU

