NARUTO Writer Talks Live-Action Challenges And Production Uncertainty

Tasha Huo serves as showrunner for The Mighty Nein and also co-wrote Lionsgate’s upcoming live-action Naruto film alongside Destin Daniel Cretton.

By MarkJulian - Nov 23, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Source: AnimeMojo.com

Tasha Huo has become one of the busiest creatives in genre entertainment.

She’s the showrunner behind Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and Amazon Prime Video’s The Mighty Nein, and she also co-wrote the script for Lionsgate’s upcoming live-action Naruto adaptation.

While promoting Amazon’s Legend of Vox Machina spin-off, Huo answered a few questions about the status of the long-gestating Naruto movie.

The project was originally announced back in 2015, but it didn’t gain real momentum until 2024, when Lionsgate revealed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton had signed on to co-write and direct the film. A script was reportedly completed back in August 2024.

On the challenges of translating Naruto from manga/anime to live-action film, Huo remarked to Nexus Point News, "For Naruto, it was to ground it, to make it feel real and believable in the world of a live-action movie. When you watch it or read it, it's so bonkers. It's so good, but it is so bonkers."

"The rules you just sort of kind of take for granted because of the medium you're watching it in, but once you translate it to real people saying real lines and needing to convey real plot. Yeah, that was the challenge but also the joy of it because they're just so fun."

In a separate interview with ScreenRant, Huo admitted that cameras probably won't start rolling anytime soon on the project as Cretton is currently tied up with commitments to Marvel Studios.

Cretton executive-produced and directed a couple of episodes of the forthcoming Disney+ Wonder Man series and is currently filming the fourth Tom Holland Spidey film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He's also set to direct a Shang-Chi sequel. Where a live-action Naruto movie would fit into this busy schedule is anyone's guess.

Naruto anime

In a February 2024 press release,  Adam Fogelson, Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, stated, "This manga classic is beloved by millions of fans all around the world, and Destin has delivered a vision for the movie that we believe will excite that massive fan base as well as those who are new to it. Avi [Arad] and I have had the pleasure of working together before and I know that as we collaborate with Destin and the team on Naruto, we are in extraordinary hands."

“It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation,” said Cretton in that same press release. “We are very excited to collaborate and bring Naruto to the big screen.”

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto also stated, "When I heard of Destin’s attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto. After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for Naruto."

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/23/2025, 11:41 AM
Please don't make this movie; humanity will thank you.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/23/2025, 12:01 PM
Some anime shouldn’t be made live action American or japan
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 11/23/2025, 12:02 PM
Kind of figured between Filler Hell, Shitpudding and Boruto there'd be no Naruto fans left.
BatmanBeenDrinking
BatmanBeenDrinking - 11/23/2025, 12:13 PM
Age them up a bit, lengthen the timeline, and get rid of the corny lines and you'll have an amazing story.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2025, 12:33 PM
I forgot Destin was attached to direct this too , that’s exciting considering his work on Shang Chi aswell as what we’ve seen from Wonder Man & BND imo…

I can easily see him retaining the anime influence & such but doing so that grounds the world & characters into believability and how real people might act so no narration or internal monoglues for example.

Anyway ,. Hopefully he does this after BND comes out since im interested in his take!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

