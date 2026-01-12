See EDGE OF TOMORROW Through The Eye's Of The Angel Of Verdun In ALL YOU NEED IS KILL

It’s the iconic Edge of Tomorrow beach battle, only this time, in full anime form!

Ahead of this week's theatrical release of Kenchiro Akimoto and STUDIO4°C's adaptation of the 2004 light novel, All You Need Is Kill, from Hiroshi Sakurazaka and Yoshitoshi ABe, GKids has released two new clips from the film.

The original light novel served as the inspiration for the 2014 sci-fi film Live, Die, Repeat (Edge of Tomorrow).

However, for North American sci-fan likely more familiar with the Tom Cruise movie, the anime offers a slightly different perspective as the story unfolds through the eyes of Rita Vrataski, the Angel of Verdun, rather than William Cage.

That shift alone should give fans of Doug Liman’s film plenty of reason to make the trip to the cinema and experience the story in a whole new way.

Click here to check out showtime's for the film in your area.

As for whether we'll ever get long-promised Edge of Tomorrow sequel, it seems fairly unlikely, given the number of projects that Cruise and Blunt are attached to these days.

Liman himself recounted as much a few years back, stating, "Between my schedule, Tom [Cruise]’s schedule, and Emily [Blunt]’s schedule, it’s tough. Certainly, it’s a world that I love, and like with Impulse, there’s a lot more story to be told... All of Edge of Tomorrow literally came from Tom Cruise and myself just sitting around saying,“Wouldn’t it be cool if . . .? Wouldn’t it be fun if . . .?” With most of those things, there just wasn’t room for them in the movie."

Set in the year 20XX, ALL YOU NEED IS KILL follows the story of Rita, a resourceful but isolated young woman volunteering to help rebuild Japan after the mysterious appearance of a massive alien flower known as “Darol.” When Darol unexpectedly erupts in a deadly event, unleashing monstrous creatures that decimate the population, Rita is caught in the destruction—and killed. But then she wakes up again. And again. Caught in an endless time loop, Rita must navigate the trauma and repetition of death until she crosses paths with Keiji, a shy young man trapped in the same cycle. Together, they fight to break free from the loop and find meaning in the chaos around them.