AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON Hot Toys' Iron Man And Thor Rank Among Their Most Realistic Figures Yet

Released in 2015, Avengers: Age of Ultron grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide and pitted Earth's Mightiest Heroes against one of their most iconic comic book foes.

Alongside Ultron, filmmaker Joss Whedon also introduced the Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, and Vision. While the movie wasn't as critically acclaimed as its predecessor, it has more than its fair share of classic moments (including a clash between the Hulkbuster and Hulk).

Today, Hot Toys has revealed two new 1/6th-scale figures based on Iron Man and Thor from Avengers: Age of Ultron. Tony Stark is decked out in his Mark XLIII armour and accompanied by an Ultron Sentry. The Robert Downey Jr. likeness is also spot on.

As for the God of Thunder, while he had a largely underwhelming role in The Avengers sequel, this Artisan Edition—with implanted wool hair—looks realistic enough to be mistaken for a shrunken-down Chris Hemsworth.

Both Downey and Hemsworth will return in this December's Avengers: Age of Ultron, where the former will swap his role as Iron Man for the villainous Doctor Doom. As for the Odinson, he'll be getting serious again after being portrayed in a largely comedic light in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Check out these new Hot Toys figures based on Avengers: Age of Ultron, along with the official product descriptions, in the Instagram galleries below.

Hot Toys is proud to present the 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark XLIII (2.0) Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version). This release features a head sculpt capturing the likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, complete with battle-damaged paint applications and separate rolling eyeballs. To offer an alternative display, the figure features an Iron Man helmeted head with LED light and interchangeable faceplates, allowing collectors to switch between a pristine and a battle-scarred look. Crafted from diecast materials, the armor showcases metallic red, gold, and silver colors, treated with weathering effects to simulate the wear and tear of combat. The light-up system features a single USB-C port that conveniently activates all LED spots on the armor. White LEDs illuminate the eyes, repulsors, and arc reactor, while blue lights emanate from the sides of the chest, forearms, and legs. For combat posing, the figure is armed with magnetically attachable shoulder missiles and forearm rockets. Exclusive to the Deluxe Version, the figure comes with a diorama figure base that replicates the rocky terrain of the Battle of Sokovia. Accompanying the base is a newly developed Ultron Sentry with weathering details. The Ultron Sentry features a specialized body that is approximately 34cm tall and can be disassembled into 15 individual parts, allowing you to replicate the aftermath of Iron Man’s devastating firepower.