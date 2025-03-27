AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Alan Cumming Shares Hilarious Response To News Of His Return As X2's Nightcrawler

BAMF!

Of all the actors announced as being part of Avengers: Doomsday's cast during yesterday's massive reveal live-stream, Alan Cumming might have been the most surprising.

Cumming appeared in 20th Century Fox's X-Men sequel as Kurt Wagner, aka Nightcrawler, but declined the studio's offer to reprise the role for the third film because he had no interest in sitting through the arduous makeup process again.

Wagner didn't show up in the franchise again until Kodi Smit-McPhee took over as a younger take on the character in X-Men: Apocalypse.

“The character is really interesting, the message of the film (tolerance of others who are different from us) was very timely and unusual for a Hollywood blockbuster, but the real drag was having to spend over four hours a day having two men poke my face,” Cumming posted to his website recently. “Then there were the harnesses for the tail and for flying, the feet, the hands — which made going to the loo a group effort, the teeth, the lenses, oh God don’t get me started.”

Now, Cumming has taken to Instagram to share a fun response to the casting news, captioning his brief video, "Never Say Never."

The process of transforming Cumming into Nightcrawler may not be as gruelling for Doomsday (CGI will likely be utilized for certain elements of the character's look), but we'd say he will still have to spend quite a bit of time in the makeup chair!

Cumming will be joined by fellow OG X-Men Ian McKellen (Magneto), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique). You can check out the full (for now) cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America