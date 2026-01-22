AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Possible Leaked Funko Pops Reveal [SPOILER]'s Return And Steve Rogers With [SPOILER]

A possible leaked look at Avengers: Doomsday's first wave of Funko Pops has been revealed. They include Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four, Captain America, Thor, God Loki, Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, and King M'Baku.

There's also Magneto, Mystique, Steve Rogers with Mjolnir in hand, and Binary. The latter two are the biggest reveals, as they seemingly confirm rumours about the former Captain America rocking a beard in the movie and using Thor's hammer.

As for Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau, we'd expected her to appear in Avengers: Doomsday after The Marvels' post-credits scene revealed that Binary is a member of the X-Men. Her daughter on Earth-616, Monica, was left stranded in the X-Men Universe when we last saw her, and that's bound to be a major plot point in this movie

These Funko Pop figures are the sort of generic, spoiler-free toys we'd expect to see released as part of a first wave of merchandise. Now, we need to hope that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day figures leak.

Of course, we should note that there's a possibility this image is AI-generated. We're not sure why anyone would bother, because there are no characters or reveals here that we haven't already heard about.

Typically, with fake leaks, people will attempt to sneak their own ideas in (meaning we'd expect to see something unrealistic here, like Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man or an unmasked Doctor Doom). Still, while we've done our best to verify this leaked image, we'd suggest taking what you see here with a pinch of salt, for now.

You can check out these leaked Avengers: Doomsday Funko Pops in the Reddit post below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.