AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Some Shocking Character Deaths At Doom's Hands - SPOILERS

Avengers: Doomsday wrapped principal photography last September, and ahead of this Spring's reshoots, apparent spoilers for the movie are beginning to circulate on social media.

This often happens when a future blockbuster as highly anticipated as this one starts finding its way into various VFX houses. While we'd recommend taking this latest claim with a pinch of salt, it could prove upsetting to many of you.

It's previously been reported that Steve Rogers and Thor will be on a quest to find Loki and the Time Variance Authority in Avengers: Doomsday. We've also heard rumblings about the final battle with Doctor Doom playing out inside the TVA, but the consequences may be dire.

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, Avengers: Doomsday will feature Victor Von Doom killing "everyone" in the TVA, including Loki. While the villain laying waste to the people meant to protect time and the Multiverse will go a long way in establishing him as a credible threat, this does rather do the former God of Mischief a disservice after what we saw from him in the Loki TV series.

It does feel a little too similar to Loki's death at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, so here's hoping there's more to this than meets the eye. Presumably, we can expect to bid farewell to Mobius, Hunter B-15, Ouroboros, and Sylvie.

For what it's worth, the scooper has also shared, "Mark Ruffalo said that everyone dies in Avengers: Infinity War, which turned out to be only half true - but it is true for Avengers Doomsday." For fans of Secret Wars, that shouldn't come as a surprise.

"My contribution has been contributed," Loki star Tom Hiddleston recently confirmed. "It is monumental. The centre of the story is absolutely brilliant, and was so surprising when I read it. It just has never been done before."

Discussing his 15-year arc as the character, he added, "In order to become someone different, whose story had a different ending, he had to make peace with the things he did. It gave him the power of authorship over his own story."

It sounds like we're in store for something special with Avengers: Doomsday, but if big character deaths are coming, not everyone will be happy with how this story plays out. That's evident from another recent rumour about two major departures in the movie's opening scenes.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.