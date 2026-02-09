AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals The Name Of Steve Rogers' Child And It's A Possible Spoiler

The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer confirmed that Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter have a baby. Multiple insiders have since claimed that, when we next see the former Captain America and his wife, that baby will be a little boy.

Now, @MyTimeToShineH has revealed that Steve's son will be called James Rogers, seemingly named after James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes.

You may think this is just a name, but James Rogers was first introduced in the 2008 animated movie, Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow. That was executive-produced by Kevin Feige during Marvel Studios' earliest days and revolved around the children of the defeated Avengers as they battle Ultron, the artificial intelligence robot responsible for their parents' death.

In the cartoon, James Rogers was the son of Captain America and Black Widow. He had seemingly inherited his parents' superpowers and wields an energy shield in place of Steve's physical one.

Could we see these "Next Avengers" assemble in Avengers: Secret Wars to defeat Doctor Doom? With Toussaint/T'Challa II likely being aged up as the new Black Panther, we'd say that there's a strong possibility.

"I thought it was pretty cool when [Chris] Evans comes up on the motorbike, and because no one knew he was going to be in the film, and then there he is," Thor actor Chris Hemsworth recently explained, revealing that Steve's teaser was his favourite of the four Avengers: Doomsday sneak peeks. "I just thought it was cool. And he had a baby in real life and in Marvel life."

How do you feel about the possible MCU debut of James Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.