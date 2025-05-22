AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Spy Hit With Formal Warning As Fake "Leaks" Continue To Fool Fans

Earlier this week, a fan calling himself @theyneversawitcomingg revealed that he managed to sneak onto the set of Avengers: Doomsday, and was able to share some of the footage he filmed online before it was removed from the various social media sites.

The brief clips didn't feature anything particularly revealing, but did seem to confirm that we'll be paying a visit to Madripoor - the fictional Southeast Asian island commonly associated with Wolverine and the X-Men - at some point in the movie.

Despite these relatively innocuous leaks, Mr. @theyneversawitcomingg has now revealed that he's been hit with a formal warning from Marvel Studios, so we don't expect to see him climbing over any more fences anytime soon.

Though the actual leaks were fairly minor, others have seized the opportunity to create fake footage and images in an attempt to fool people online. Most of this is blatantly AI, but there are a couple of pretty convincing shots in there - no, we're not referring to the Robert Downey Jr. twins having a little chat.

So far, Marvel has done a bang-up job of keeping the production under wraps. We've seen a few intriguing set constructions and props, but not a glimpse of any cast members in-costume.

On set leaks from 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' pic.twitter.com/w1Dsdn58re — Leyla (@leyasthetic) May 19, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America