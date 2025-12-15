AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors The Russo Brothers Share Another Cryptic Tease Ahead Of Imminent Trailer Debut

As descriptions of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday trailers begin finding their way online, excitement for the four sneak peeks is rapidly increasing. The odds of an official online release this week currently appear slim, but we know the first of them will start playing in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash on Thursday.

We’d imagine Marvel Studios plans to release something to announce the release of these teasers, even if the footage from the movie itself is saved for theaters. For now, we only have the word of The Hollywood Reporter and social media scoopers to go on.

The Russo Brothers have everyone talking this morning after posting another cryptic photo on Instagram. Captioned simply "#AvengersDoomsday," we can only theorise about what it shows.

Some fans believe that it’s a tree, while others are convinced it could be a blurry close-up of Doctor Doom’s mask. Perhaps all will become clear when the first of those teasers is released, though we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the coming days.

Either way, you can expect these trailers to be leaked online, potentially in HD if what happened with The Odyssey and Avatar: Fire and Ash earlier this year is any indication.

Disney is set to show an anti-piracy PSA before the teaser, but the studio must be aware of leaks, and those could be an intentional part of the marketing campaign. After all, if these trailers are exciting enough, then fans may want to rush to experience them on the biggest screen possible.

After Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps underperformed at the box office, we can surely expect Marvel Studios to take some big swings with Avengers: Doomsday’s marketing in a bid to increase excitement and interest.

You can check out this latest cryptic tease from Joe and Anthony Russo below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.