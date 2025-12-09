AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Runtime Revealed As Rumors About Its Release Date Continue

Thanks to an international listing on Korea's Media Rating Board, we've learned that the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer's runtime is 1 minute and 25 seconds. Many of you likely hoped for more, but this is just a teaser, and still longer than other recent Disney first looks that only lasted around 50 seconds (The Devil Wears Prada 2, for example).

Of course, the question most of you will have is when this teaser trailer will be available to watch.

We know it's set to play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash next weekend, and while Disney could make it exclusive to theaters, we can't imagine Marvel Studios wants most fans to see Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom for the first time in a blurry X post after being recorded on someone's cell phone.

We're still hearing that a Disney trailer will drop this Thursday, while there have been rumblings on social media that the Avengers: Doomsday teaser could be slotted in for a Thursday, December 17, debut.

Scooper Daniel Richtman has since confirmed that he was first to share that date, but stressed that it's just a rumour and not confirmed.

Will Marvel Studios announce the trailer's debut or just drop it completely out of the blue? Either is possible based on what's happened in the past, though we'd be shocked if the plan isn't to make its debut feel like an event for fans.

A Good Morning America premiere is one compelling possibility, as are any upcoming sporting events on ESPN. Either way, the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is nearly here, and we'll be sharing it with you the second it arrives.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.