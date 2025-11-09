AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Said To "Heavily Feature" Doom While Concealing One Major Detail - SPOILERS

We recently got confirmation that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters next month ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and a number of details on what fans can expect from our first look at the next major MCU event movie have been filtering through over the past week or so.

Though this should all be viewed as rumor for now, possible spoilers follow.

We have heard that there are actually several different versions of the trailer, but the one that is expected to screen in December will reportedly spotlight quite a bit of Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) footage.

The villain is said to have a classic "Universal Monster" vibe (we've also heard some Phantom of the Opera comparisons), and while Doom will be "heavily featured," it seems one key detail relating to the character will be kept under wraps.

According to Kristian Harloff, we will not see Doom's face in this first trailer.

Saving certain things for future trailers or the movie itself wouldn't exactly be unusual, but considering everyone already knows that Doom is being played by RDJ, it would be somewhat surprising if we didn't get so much as a teasing glimpse of the villain's visage.

It remains to be seen if Marvel Studios decides to release the teaser online at or around the same time it hits theatres, but they would be wise to do so, because bootlegs of this one are definitely going to be doing the rounds.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America