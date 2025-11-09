AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Said To "Heavily Feature" Doom While Concealing One Major Detail - SPOILERS

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Said To &quot;Heavily Feature&quot; Doom While Concealing One Major Detail - SPOILERS

Though Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is said to feature prominently in the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, the footage will reportedly keep one key detail under wraps...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 09, 2025 03:11 PM EST
We recently got confirmation that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters next month ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and a number of details on what fans can expect from our first look at the next major MCU event movie have been filtering through over the past week or so.

Though this should all be viewed as rumor for now, possible spoilers follow.

We have heard that there are actually several different versions of the trailer, but the one that is expected to screen in December will reportedly spotlight quite a bit of Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) footage.

The villain is said to have a classic "Universal Monster" vibe (we've also heard some Phantom of the Opera comparisons), and while Doom will be "heavily featured," it seems one key detail relating to the character will be kept under wraps.

According to Kristian Harloff, we will not see Doom's face in this first trailer.

Saving certain things for future trailers or the movie itself wouldn't exactly be unusual, but considering everyone already knows that Doom is being played by RDJ, it would be somewhat surprising if we didn't get so much as a teasing glimpse of the villain's visage.

It remains to be seen if Marvel Studios decides to release the teaser online at or around the same time it hits theatres, but they would be wise to do so, because bootlegs of this one are definitely going to be doing the rounds.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/9/2025, 3:09 PM
maybe the clue was in the title of the film
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/9/2025, 3:10 PM
I would give Downey the utmost respect if we only saw 5 minutes or less of his face during both films.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/9/2025, 3:36 PM
@KennKathleen - I doubt that. I could see Doomsday go without showing his face, but Secret Wars is definitely gonna show him most (if not all) of the time
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/9/2025, 3:36 PM
@KennKathleen - 5 minutes of flashback in Doomsday, 5 minutes of reveal at end of Secret Wars would be perfect
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/9/2025, 3:18 PM
That’s good if true but I definitely think we’ll see his face in the film itself if its pre-disfigurement or him taking it off during the film especially if they are using “The Phantom of The Opera” as an influence.

Anyway ,it’s funny to have RDJ’s casting be one of if not the thing I’m not skeptical about when it comes to this film while also the aspect I’m most looking forward to aswell just due to the sheer talent of the man as an actor!!.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/9/2025, 3:35 PM
@TheVisionary25 - why you're sceptical? I get it feels like a gimmick, but RDJ is a phenomenal actor that can pull off a complex villain I think
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/9/2025, 3:41 PM
@bkmeijer1 - oh. He definitely can

I just worry moreso for the long term implications for the character.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/9/2025, 4:29 PM
@TheVisionary25 - gotcha. I'm guessing RDJ is just here for these two movies and we'll get another MCU-native Doom down the line (in Fantastic Four 2 possibly).
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/9/2025, 3:34 PM
"we will not see Doom's face in this first trailer."

I wouldn't be surprised if we don't even see his face at all in the first movie.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/9/2025, 3:41 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I would have major respect for Marvel and RDJ if they did that.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/9/2025, 4:18 PM
@bkmeijer1 - They're paying this guy about $100 million per movie.
They're totally showing his face.
Ocelot
Ocelot - 11/9/2025, 3:49 PM
We've already seen a clip from the movie itself (which presumably takes early on in the movie) where Doom takes off his mask. Of course we're going to see his face.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/9/2025, 4:27 PM
@Ocelot - you're referring to the Fantastic Four credit scene? I'm guessing he'll be heavily scarred there and hopes to use Franklin's power to heal him.

