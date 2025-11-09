“I Tend To Look Forward”: X-MEN Star Famke Janssen Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want To Be In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Avengers: Doomsday will see the return of a big portion of the original X-Men cast. One actor who won't be back is Famke Janssen. The actress starred as Jean Grey in X-Men, X-Men 2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and reprised the role for brief cameos in 2013's The Wolverine and 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. When Marvel Studios made its memorable Doomsday cast reveal, Janssen's name was a notable absence.

With people speculating that more names would be added to the cast list down the line, some wondered whether or not the Jean Grey actress would be one of them. However, hopes for that were dashed in October, when Janssen confirmed Marvel Studios had not asked her about returning. Now, the actress has opened up on the matter, stating she has no interest in stepping back into Jean Grey's boots for the latest Avengers film.

During an appearance on Kristian Harloff's YouTube channel, Janssen was asked if she'd had any conversations with Marvel Studios following her initial comments on Doomsday. She was also asked if she'd be willing to appear in an MCU Movie. The X-Men star stated she's not interested in doing so, given that being in a Marvel movie would mean not having the same creative control she's used to having:

"You know, I don't tend to look back at anything I've done. I tend to look forward. And the position that I'm in right now, [with] this incredible learning curve that I went through on [Netflix's] Amsterdam Empire by being executive producer and costume designer on my clothes, and doing a music video in which I sign and dance... All of these added elements, it's hard for me now to just look back and worry, or think about a part where I get a few lines. It just doesn't seem that interesting to me. I'm in a different place, and I've earned my way into this moment, and I'm running with it, because this is 80 films under my belt, and I've paid my dues. And so, now, to have a seat at the table and go, 'I'm an executive producer, I have a say in this. I think this needs to change, and I think there needs to be more diversity here, and I think this needs to be strengthened in the script,' or whatever it is. It's amazing!"

Her sentiment is completely valid. Finding your footing in Hollywood is a complex and laborious process. As such, finally securing creative independence is likely something an actor with her tenure in the industry would not want to see go away when working on a new project.

According to Janssen, it's that creative drive that would likely not maker her a good fit for the MCU: "I would not be asked back on Doomsday, or somewhere else, with that type of input. That's not what they want from me."

The actress then clarified that she's not opposed to be in the MCU, but she'd rather it be a small part, citing once again her preference of having as much input in her projects as possible:

"I'm not opposed to doing anything that's just being part of a fun ensemble, or whatever it is. But at this moment in time, I just finished a movie yesterday in Bulgaria, called One Second After, and I also designed my clothes on that one as well, so it's so cool to have these added parts to it, what I'm doing in my life right now, because I love creativity. I'm always looking to create."

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on December 17, 2026.

What do you think about Famke Janssen not being interested in appearing in Avengers: Doomsday? Would you like to see her back as Jean Grey? Drop your thoughts in the comments!