Marvel Comics Rebrands INFAMOUS IRON MAN As RISE OF DOOM; Confirms Robert Downey Jr.'s AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role

Marvel Comics Rebrands INFAMOUS IRON MAN As RISE OF DOOM; Confirms Robert Downey Jr.'s AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role

Marvel Comics will reprint Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev's Infamous Iron Man in 2026, and ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's release, it's been rebranded as The Rise of Doom.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 09, 2025 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Bleeding Cool

With Brian Michael Bendis returning to Marvel Comics in 2026, the publisher is reprinting several of his most famous stories. One of them, Infamous Iron Man, seems particularly relevant to next December's Avengers: Doomsday and goes on sale in July. 

However, the planned Infamous Iron Man reprint has been given an intriguing new moniker: The Rise of Doom.

The series, which ran for 12 issues and picked up with Victor Von Doom in the wake of Secret Wars. With his face healed, the villain suited up as the new Iron Man and became a "hero."

It didn't last, but many fans are convinced that it could inspire what we see in the next Avengers movies, especially with Robert Downey Jr. now playing Victor in place of Tony Stark.

The description for Bendis and Alex Maleev's series has also been updated, and once again confirms that Donwey is playing Victor, not an Iron Man Variant (we're still not convinced there won't be some sort of link between the two).

Iron Man's very own Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Victor Von Doom (you read that right!) in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters December 18, 2026. The Marvel Universe's greatest villain is no stranger to armor, but now he's trying something new on for size: heroism. And where Tony Stark failed, Doom will succeed. But what is Victor's master plan?

That's what a great number of folks want to know — including Ben Grimm, Pepper Potts and the other Iron Man: Riri Williams! In his heroic quest, Doom faces a cosmic-level adversary — and his most mortal enemy, whom he thought he would never see again! But what is the shocking truth behind Victor's reincarnated mother? With enemies on all sides, how can Victor continue to carry on the legacy of Iron Man when the legacy of Doom haunts him at every turn?

Below, you can check out the original covers for the collected editions of Infamous Iron Man/Infamous Iron Man: The Rise of Doom (via Bleeding Cool).

image host
image host

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Runtime Revealed As Rumors About Its Release Date Continue
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Runtime Revealed As Rumors About Its Release Date Continue
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Letitia Wright Shares Comic Research That May Be A Potential Spoiler For The Movie
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Letitia Wright Shares Comic Research That May Be A Potential Spoiler For The Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder