Marvel May Have "Multiple" Different AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailers Ready; New Details Revealed - SPOILERS

Though not confirmed, we have heard from a couple of reliable sources that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash this December. A vague description with some intriguing Doctor Doom tidbits recently did the rounds online, but it seems these details may have only been from one version of the teaser.

According to Kristian Harloff on the latest episode of his YouTube show, Marvel Studios has "multiple different versions" of the trailer ready to go, and still hasn't settled on which one to release later this year.

Possible spoilers follow.

Apparently, one version of the trailer features Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) - though not suited-up in any superhero costumes.

Evans and Atwell's returns has yet to be made official, but we can't see many people being shocked by their involvement. Even so, it would be a little surprising if the studio chose to include them in the first teaser

Harloff also mentions that Sir Patrick Stewart's return as Professor Xavier is expected to mark the legendary actor's final role before he retires, and that three planets colliding - the final Multiversal incursion, presumably - will result in the creation of Battleworld in the movie.

Let us know what you make of these latest Doomsday rumors in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America