Marvel May Have "Multiple" Different AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailers Ready; New Details Revealed - SPOILERS

Marvel May Have &quot;Multiple&quot; Different AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailers Ready; New Details Revealed - SPOILERS

According to a new report, Marvel Studios has several different versions of the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer ready to go, and is still deciding which one to release...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 04, 2025 02:11 PM EST
Though not confirmed, we have heard from a couple of reliable sources that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash this December. A vague description with some intriguing Doctor Doom tidbits recently did the rounds online, but it seems these details may have only been from one version of the teaser.

According to Kristian Harloff on the latest episode of his YouTube show, Marvel Studios has "multiple different versions" of the trailer ready to go, and still hasn't settled on which one to release later this year.

Possible spoilers follow.

Apparently, one version of the trailer features Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) - though not suited-up in any superhero costumes.

Evans and Atwell's returns has yet to be made official, but we can't see many people being shocked by their involvement. Even so, it would be a little surprising if the studio chose to include them in the first teaser

Harloff also mentions that Sir Patrick Stewart's return as Professor Xavier is expected to mark the legendary actor's final role before he retires, and that three planets colliding - the final Multiversal incursion, presumably - will result in the creation of Battleworld in the movie.

Let us know what you make of these latest Doomsday rumors in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Fogs
Fogs - 11/4/2025, 2:48 PM
The battleworld creation at the end of the film is a given.
Fogs
Fogs - 11/4/2025, 2:49 PM
Btw if we're talking rumors there's hardly anything "revealed".
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/4/2025, 3:37 PM
@Fogs - bring the water?
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/4/2025, 2:56 PM
This thing is still a full year away. Dang thats a long time. Expectations are low, but I hope they can recapture some of the magic that we felt for the original Avengers movie.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 11/4/2025, 3:30 PM
@Shivermetimbers - god a I miss that era and the feels. Too bad age of ultron had to jack it up.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/4/2025, 3:03 PM
"Multiple" trailers.....wow! just like a multiverse!
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 11/4/2025, 3:06 PM
@harryba11zack - something worth watching unlike avengers doomsday
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/4/2025, 3:16 PM
@grif - still has the best ending to a film
grif
grif - 11/4/2025, 3:16 PM
@harryba11zack - very cool
MR
MR - 11/4/2025, 3:08 PM
According to this website, there are so many plot points to this movie that have been "revealed" or "rumoured", we're gonna think it's been directed by Christopher Nolan.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/4/2025, 3:24 PM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/4/2025, 3:31 PM
If true then I wonder what the third planet or universe is that creates Battleworld?.

My guess is “our” Earth , the X-Men one and maybe Earth 828 which is the FF’s home.

Also I know it’s been in the trades but I highly doubt they show Evans and/or Atwell in any of the trailers prior to Doomsday coming out since they would likely want that to be a surprise for the GA.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/4/2025, 3:45 PM
Stewart is so old that he might actually need that wheelchair
marveldc4life
marveldc4life - 11/4/2025, 3:49 PM
The Russo Brothers definitely have their work cut out for them. I don’t know if it would be better to follow the source material in both secret war events or come up with something completely new. Many fans are already predicting what is going to happen based on the source material. I’m hoping the Russo’s do something daring again like infinity war and everyone is silent when walking out of doomsday like a total wtf just happened moment.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/4/2025, 3:51 PM
Off topic:
@ RorMachine

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in talks to return for new Mummy movie…

Radio Silence (Ready Or Not , Scream 2022 , Scream 6) to direct.

https://deadline.com/2025/11/new-mummy-movie-brendan-fraser-rachel-weisz-radio-silence-1236606781/

