MCU Rumor Roundup: Doom's Motivation, AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Described As "Civil War 2" - Possible SPOILERS

In this latest round-up of Marvel Cinematic Universe-related rumors, we have (possible) updates on Avengers: Doomsday, Wonder Man, VisionQuest, and more.

Though there are no major reveals here, some of you might consider certain plot points to be spoilers .

In the latest Cosmic Circus Q&A, Alex Perez was asked about some previous comments he made about Wonder Man having "horror elements," and responded: "Think WandaVision." Though it might be a stretch to describe the first ever Disney+ MCU series as "scary," it did have a few surreal, creepy elements. Based on what we've seen from Wonder Man so far, it should be very interesting to see if it takes a similarly dark route.

Perez also confirmed that characters from Wonder Man and VisionQuest will show up in either Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars (though this could simply refer to Paul Bettany's Vision).

As for next year's massive MCU event movie, Perez suggested that Kang's exploits and motivations won't be completely ignored, and will live on through Doctor Doom.

"Doom will basically take the spot of The Conqueror’s motivations from Quantumania and manifest them. So, he’ll be pissed about people messing with timelines and causing incursions."

Speaking of Doom, @JoshDenofNerds says he's "heard RDJ is absolutely COOKING as Victor... He has something to prove, and we're in for a TREAT."

Scooper MTTSH also weighed-in on Doomsday, describing the movie as "Civil War 2" since it will focus on Chris Evans facing-off against Robert Downey Jr. again. Of course, the context will be very different this time, but it sounds like Evans' Nomad vs. RDJ's Doom might end up being the main focus of Doomsday (we can't see too many fans taking issue).

Finally, Perez was asked if he could share some context for a recent GIF of Vikings star Travis Fimmel he shared on social media, and responded: "I am not allowed to reveal what that means just yet. Sorry."

As vague as this is, it obviously suggests that it wasn't just a random GIF, and Fimmell might be in line to appear in an upcoming Marvel Studios project.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

