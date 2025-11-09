RUMOR: Huge AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Spoilers Reveal Marvel's Kang-Inspired Plans For Doctor Doom

Loki introduced us to He Who Remains, a Kang Variant who had defeated his Variants and ended the Multiversal War by creating a singular Sacred Timeline.

His death at Sylvie's hands led to the Multiverse's rebirth and the return of his doppelgangers. We later met Victor Timely, Kang the Conqueror, and a whole Council of Kangs led by Immortus, Scarlet Centurion, and Rama-Tut. However, with the villain dropped from Marvel Studios' Avengers plans, the spotlight has shifted to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

However, it sounds like Avengers: Doomsday has borrowed a key part of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. According to scooper Daniel Richtman, we can expect to see several Doom Variants in the movie!

One of them will be a woman, suggesting that, in place of the Council of Kangs, we could get the Council of Dooms. What we don't know is whether these Doom Variants are working hand-in-hand with each other, or perhaps an obstacle that Downey's Victor Von Doom needs to overcome and eliminate.

There's now a lot of speculation online about these Doom Variants possibly wiping out the Kangs, a clever way to eliminate that character as a threat to the Multiverse as we near the end of this Saga.

Richtman has also reiterated that Downey's Doom will be on a revenge mission in Avengers: Doomsday.

Earlier this year, filmmaker Anthony Russo was asked about Downey returning to the MCU as Doom after previously playing Iron Man. "We can’t explain that as it’s part of the story," he teased. "But there’s nobody else in the world who could play this character the way he’s about to."

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.