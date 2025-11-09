RUMOR: Huge AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Spoilers Reveal Marvel's Kang-Inspired Plans For Doctor Doom

RUMOR: Huge AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Spoilers Reveal Marvel's Kang-Inspired Plans For Doctor Doom

Rumoured new Avengers: Doomsday plot details have been revealed, and it sounds like we can expect multiple Doctor Doom Variants in the movie as Marvel Studios, perhaps replacing the Council of Kangs...

By JoshWilding - Nov 09, 2025 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Loki introduced us to He Who Remains, a Kang Variant who had defeated his Variants and ended the Multiversal War by creating a singular Sacred Timeline. 

His death at Sylvie's hands led to the Multiverse's rebirth and the return of his doppelgangers. We later met Victor Timely, Kang the Conqueror, and a whole Council of Kangs led by Immortus, Scarlet Centurion, and Rama-Tut. However, with the villain dropped from Marvel Studios' Avengers plans, the spotlight has shifted to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

However, it sounds like Avengers: Doomsday has borrowed a key part of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. According to scooper Daniel Richtman, we can expect to see several Doom Variants in the movie!

One of them will be a woman, suggesting that, in place of the Council of Kangs, we could get the Council of Dooms. What we don't know is whether these Doom Variants are working hand-in-hand with each other, or perhaps an obstacle that Downey's Victor Von Doom needs to overcome and eliminate.  

There's now a lot of speculation online about these Doom Variants possibly wiping out the Kangs, a clever way to eliminate that character as a threat to the Multiverse as we near the end of this Saga. 

Richtman has also reiterated that Downey's Doom will be on a revenge mission in Avengers: Doomsday

Earlier this year, filmmaker Anthony Russo was asked about Downey returning to the MCU as Doom after previously playing Iron Man. "We can’t explain that as it’s part of the story," he teased. "But there’s nobody else in the world who could play this character the way he’s about to."

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/9/2025, 3:51 PM
"Kang-Inspired Plans For Doctor Doom" like what? is he gonna die every time he appears on screen
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/9/2025, 4:23 PM
@harryba11zack - Doom's big weakness is now ants.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 11/9/2025, 4:02 PM
If only Julian was alive. This would have been a great moment to bring him back.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/9/2025, 4:21 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - I was hoping they'd bring him back when it was still Kang Dynasty. Now though, I'm fine with RDJ
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/9/2025, 4:26 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - agreed


User Comment Image
Ocelot
Ocelot - 11/9/2025, 4:03 PM
Is it the job of these "scoopers" to make crap up? Robert Downey Jr isn't going to share his character with other actors.

Why would Doom need to be on a "revenge mission" when the story is ultimately about saving his universe/multiverse from being destroyed from an incursion which is when two universes collide?
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 11/9/2025, 4:09 PM
@Ocelot - he gets like minded variants to assist him. Or maybe he’s using them to serve his needs.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/9/2025, 4:24 PM
@Ocelot - I can make up a scoop as well:

Doom is going on a mission to "save" the multiverse from incursions started by the MCU-616 Avengers by taking what he deems the best parts (including Tony Stark's face) of all universes into his Battleworld, which he'll rule as God Emperor. He'll start with wiping out the Council of Kangs, as that's a loose ends created by Ant-Man.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/9/2025, 4:24 PM
OT: Why does One Punch Man season 3 suck so bad as it does? They had 6 years to do something good. User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/9/2025, 4:27 PM
Parliament of Doom.
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 11/9/2025, 4:33 PM
I hope he doesnt try and do an accent. Never been one of RDJ's strengths. Dr Doolittle was hilarious because of it.

