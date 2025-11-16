RUMOR: [SPOILER] Will Return As Spider-Man In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Spider-Man has been established as the MCU's biggest draw since the Multiverse Saga started, and while Marvel Studios gets a cut of the profits, the movies remain a co-production with Sony Pictures.

The web-slinger will finally return in next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, we've been hearing conflicting reports about whether Tom Holland's Peter Parker is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday for some time now. As of next summer, he's a street-level superhero, so a team-up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes to battle a Multiversal threat like Doctor Doom somewhat contradicts his new status quo.

It also wouldn't be the worst idea to keep Spidey away from a villain who wears his fallen mentor's face (for now, at least).

Still, it's hard to imagine Spidey not swinging into at least one of the next Avengers movies, and even harder to believe that Marvel Studios wouldn't reunite the three Spider-Men in its Multiverse Saga finale, 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

We'll see what happens, but scooper Daniel Richtman brings word today that Avengers: Doomsday's Spider-Man will be Tobey Maguire. The prospect of this particular Peter Parker sharing the screen with the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men is undeniably thrilling and should allow the movie to explore some fascinating dynamics.

Avengers: Doomsday appears to be relying heavily on nostalgia, hence the return of 20th Century Fox's X-Men. Still, bringing back the original big screen Spider-Man is a great idea and one that lends itself to us seeing some dream interactions (Maguire's Spidey and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is a must).

The extent of Maguire's role as Spider-Man isn't known, but we'd have to believe that this will be more than just a cameo role for the actor who left fans cheering in theaters when he returned in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"When they called initially...I was like, 'Finally!' I just feel grateful—I was really open, immediately, about coming to do this. Not without nerves! But to get to show up with talented, creative people and play together - it's just a yes," Maguire said in 2023. "There was such an open-heartedness to coming together and embracing each other and supporting each other that was really beautiful."

"Working with Andrew [Garfield] and Tom [Holland] was so dear to me, it really was special—a very rich experience for me, all around. It kind of reinvigorated my interest in performing. It felt like a real brotherhood, which was what we were aiming for, too, for us and for the characters."

He added, "But then to have those dynamics play out—feeling a real connection and love for these guys, and having fun and having a laugh—all of that was energizing and reinvigorating for me."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.