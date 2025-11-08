RUMOR: Surprising, Controversial Details About Doctor Doom's AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Backstory Revealed - SPOILERS

RUMOR: Surprising, Controversial Details About Doctor Doom's AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Backstory Revealed - SPOILERS

A huge Avengers: Doomsday rumour claims to shed some light on Doctor Doom's backstory in the upcoming movie, and not only is it vastly different from the comics, but it could divide fan opinions...

By JoshWilding - Nov 08, 2025 06:11 AM EST
Original plans called for Avengers: Doomsday to be titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. In that version of the movie, Earth's Mightiest Heroes were set to assemble for a battle with Kang and his Variants in another Multiversal War. 

Marvel Studios abandoned the time-travelling villain after actor Jonathan Majors' legal troubles and the mixed response to Kang the Conqueror's portrayal in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The decision was then made to pivot to Doctor Doom, and Robert Downey Jr. was cast to play him fresh off his Oscar win for Oppenheimer.

Despite a brief appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Doomsday will be the first time we meet the MCU's Doom. He won't have a history with Marvel's First Family—not an on-screen one, at least—and hasn't encountered Earth-616's Avengers before. 

We still don't know what world Victor Von Doom is from, but scooper @MyTimeToShineH has just shared some surprising, potentially controversial details on the character's backstory. 

"Doom's family died in an explosion that also left his body damaged," the insider writes, teasing a bold new take on Doom in Avengers: Doomsday next December.

Fans of the comic will know that Doom's face was scarred when he built a device meant to help him rescue his mother's soul from hell. Reed Richards attempted to offer his college classmate some advice, which Doom ignored (still, he blamed Reed for the accident, creating a bitter rivalry). 

It's not that surprising to see Marvel Studios make some changes to the character's past, but Doom's entire body being injured—likely meaning he needs his suit to survive—feels a little Iron Man-inspired. This Doom Variant having lost his family promises to make him a somewhat sympathetic figure, too, which could divide opinions. 

We've known for a while that Downey is heavily involved in creating a backstory for Doom, as filmmaker Joe Russo previously said, "He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in. He’s writing backstory, costume ideas… We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character."

In related news, if you've seen this Avengers: Doomsday promo art floating around on social media, we can confirm that it's 100% fake...

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

RUMOR: Chris Evans Will Play [SPOILER] In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/8/2025, 6:27 AM
Sounds pretty generic
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/8/2025, 6:48 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - It does but that makes it a more understandable motive for the GA thus if we're talking offscreen headcanon RDJ wrote to get into the role it need not be an issue IF any of this is true at all. It ultimately comes down to what he does as a result of his past, how well the actor sells the villainy of it all, how the heroes respond etc etc. The REASON why Doom does what he does is only ever realy gonna be a nitpick for nerds who are going to compare and cotrast to his comic origins.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/8/2025, 6:39 AM
Interesting if true , I could buy that being this Doom’s backstory tbh…

As I’ve said , it reminds me of Iron Man:Armored Adventures where that version of Victor had no ties to the FF but was a member of the Latveria royal family who accidentally killed his fiancé and his mother in a science experiment that went wrong & also scarred his face.

User Comment Image

Like that take , Victor could be trying for a way to resurrect his family or just get his revenge on what he thinks caused the explosion as a means of avoiding the realization that it was his fault akin to him blaming Reed in the comics.

Anyway , Doom in certain iterations whether it be comic wise or not is a sympathetic & tragic figure due to the loss of his mother and his love Valeria amongst other things so them infusing that element in their take works for me!!.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/8/2025, 6:48 AM
So does he still blame Reed for the explosion? Because if not...

User Comment Image

