AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumor: F1 Star Damson Idris Has Met For BLACK PANTHER Role

We first learned of Marvel Studios' plans to introduce a new Black Panther when several pieces of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars concept art leaked online.

The Russo Brothers later said that none of those pieces were indicative of what we'll see in their movies, suggesting they might have been very early ideas or even pieces created for different iterations of the two-part Multiverse Saga finale (remember, Avengers: Doomsday started shooting without a finished script).

Recent rumours have pointed to this new Black Panther's introduction being saved for Avengers: Secret Wars. Seeing as that movie will likely take place on Battleworld, it presents Marvel Studios with the perfect opportunity to age up T'Challa II/Toussaint and keep him as Black Panther in the post-Secret Wars MCU.

Following recent claims that Lanterns star Aaron Pierre met with Marvel Studios to discuss playing the new Black Panther, Daniel Richtman is now reporting that F1: The Movie star Damson Idris has also spoken with them. A decision will reportedly be made soon...which, it's worth noting, may be time for Doomsday's reshoots.

Richtman is also reporting that Gwyneth Paltrow will indeed have a small role in that movie as Pepper Potts. This isn't the first time we've heard this, and Paltrow herself has hinted at an MCU return on at least a few occasions.

Back to the T'Challa rumours, and we know that Black Panther 3 is on the way. It's been widely reported that it will kick off the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU in February 2028, with Ryan Coogler at the helm and Denzel Washington likely to star.

Black Panther was released in 2018 to widespread critical acclaim and a massive $1.3 billion worldwide. The sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, grossed $859 million worldwide in 2022 and was similarly considered a success in the post-COVID landscape for superhero movies.

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.