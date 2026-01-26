AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumor: LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre Among Those Eyed For MCU's New Black Panther

Last February, it was reported that Marvel Studios supposedly plans to finally recast T'Challa, following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020.

The same rumour has continued to show up in different forms since then, and the consensus is that Toussaint/T'Challa II, the hero's son, will be aged up and take his father's place (one compelling possibility is him being plucked from a future timeline).

Leaked concept art from Avengers: Doomsday showed a version of T'Challa with F1: The Movie star Damson Idris' likeness. The Russo Brothers have claimed that the artwork wasn't representative of the movie they're making, but the actor is widely viewed as the current frontrunner for the role.

Now, there's a new twist, as Daniel Richtman is reporting that Marvel Studios has met with actors, including Rebel Ridge and Lanterns star, Aaron Pierre, to play a new Black Panther in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Richtman says the plan is to introduce a new Black Panther in the 2027 movie, suggesting the Russos have moved T'Challa's return from Doomsday to Secret Wars. With the latter likely set on Battleworld, it's the perfect opportunity to age up Toussaint and move into the new, rebooted MCU with him remaining as Black Panther for Ryan Coogler's upcoming threequel.

As for Pierre, we can't imagine he's a serious contender for the role. Marvel Studios missed out on working with him when work on Blade stalled, and he's since joined the DCU as Lanterns' John Stewart (a character he's expected to also play in Man of Tomorrow).

Whatever happens, Marvel Studios and Coogler are moving full steam ahead with Black Panther 3. That's eyeing a 2028 release, and will likely be the movie that sets the tone for the MCU's next Saga. Nothing has been revealed about the movie, beyond a huge addition to the cast in Denzel Washington.

As a reminder, the now-confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Sadie Sink, Benedict Cumberbatch, Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Paul Bettany, Simu Liu, and Hayley Atwell.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.