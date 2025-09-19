RUMOR: Surprising Plans For X-Men And Fantastic Four Heading Into AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Revealed - SPOILERS

Some rumoured new Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars details have surfaced, shedding light on what the plan is for the X-Men and Fantastic Four as we move from the one movie to the next...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 19, 2025 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars
Source: The Cosmic Circus

The expectation heading into Avengers: Secret Wars is that the movie will be set on "Battleworld," a hodgepodge of realities created by Doctor Doom in the wake of the Multiverse's destruction.

Still, ending Avengers: Doomsday that way might be considered a tad predictable, and if Avengers: Infinity War's final few minutes are any indication, the Russo Brothers are more than capable of pulling the rug out from under us with some big surprises. 

While they and Marvel Studios likely only have a rough idea of how the Multiverse Saga will end—Avengers: Doomsday started shooting without a finished script—any rumour is best taken with a pinch of salt for now. 

The Cosmic Circus has shared some intriguing insights today, specifically regarding the Fantastic Four and X-Men's respective roles heading into Avengers: Secret Wars.  

According to Alex Perez, the Fantastic Four will be split up at the end of Avengers: Doomsday, with half the team working with one group of heroes and the other half likely with another.

In the Secret Wars comic, Mister Fantastic watched his family perish as Earth 616 turned to ash; in Doom's new reality, the Human Torch powered the sun, The Thing was a protective wall around his castle, and the Invisible Woman became Victor Von Doom's bride. 

The insider also claims that there's still a "possibility" we'll see the Council of Reeds in the next Avengers movies. 

As for Earth 10005's X-Men (from 20th Century Fox's X-Men Universe), "some" of them will return in Avengers: Secret Wars. As widely theorised, it seems that we'll end up with a Multiversal team of heroes who will try to end Doom's reign, while others will have their pasts rewritten on Battleworld. 

The report also suggests that we'll see more characters from Earth 838, the reality the Illuminati called home in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

You can also check out some new Avengers: Doomsday content in the X posts below. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Everything We Learned From The AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY/SECRET WARS Concept Art That Leaked Online Earlier This Year
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 9/19/2025, 3:45 PM
These are the some of the most basic bitch ‘insights’ I’ve ever seen
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2025, 4:43 PM
@CerealKiller1 - yep

Us seeing some Fox-Men especially got the be the most “duh , obviously” “scoop” out of all these.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 9/19/2025, 3:48 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/19/2025, 3:51 PM
Lol this is some pleb take on the MCU , very Feige …so bad it can be the real thing
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/19/2025, 3:57 PM
If people knew 🫶=🤟
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 9/19/2025, 4:03 PM
Well, I'm cautiously excited, I just don't see how they're gonna balance this huge cast.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 9/19/2025, 4:09 PM
Haha. "So uh, "some' X-Men will survive Doomsday and appear in Secret Wars "

Fantastic. Ground breaking info here
gambgel
gambgel - 9/19/2025, 4:18 PM
why is Alex Perez always so generic?

and why many users and accounts on X still believe him?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2025, 5:00 PM
I like that he states that there’s a possibility we get the Council of Reeds in the Avengers films because just in case it doesn’t happen then he could give the excuse of saying he never confirmed it lol…

Anyway , I feel it would be best if a version of the Council of Reeds happens in a future FF film with the Maker as the baddie then Doomsday or Secret Wars but we’ll see how it’s executed if it does happen.

User Comment Image

Also if true then i wonder which 2 members of the FF are on which teams by the end of Doomsday…

I’m guessing Reed & Ben on Sams team and Sue & Johnny on Yelena’s.

Oh and in regards to us seeing Earth 838 characters , was it ever confirmed if Krasinski’s Reed created those Ultron Bots in his universe or not?.

