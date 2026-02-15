THE BATMAN 2's Working Title Revealed; Writer Mattson Tomlin Says Sequel "Feels New And Dangerous"

The Batman Part II is quickly taking shape and is currently scheduled to begin filming in the UK this April. The sequel has been a long time coming, as The Batman was released in 2022. That's a whopping 5+ year gap between sequels.

Thanks to Hollywood North Buzz, we now know that filmmaker Matt Reeves' DC return will shoot under the working title, "Vengeance 2." And yes, The Batman's working title was, as you've likely guessed, "Vengeance."

Coincidentally, around the same time this news came out, The Batman Part II writer Mattson Tomlin responded to a fan by writing, "We worked exceptionally hard to tell a story worthy of the character. Something that feels new and dangerous. The bar couldn't be higher."

"Looking forward to people seeing it and being able to talk about it at length," Tomlin, who worked on the first movie but didn't receive an official credit, added. "Can't begin to describe what this film means to me."

Later, he added, "We did our actual, literal, pushed beyond the limit best."

It's hard to ask for more than that. The Batman ended by setting the stage for what sounded like a team-up with The Joker and The Riddler. However, many fans expressed disappointment that Reeves looked set to focus on two villains who have received plenty of screentime over the years.

Having the Clown Prince of Crime take centre stage in The Batman: Part II also feels very reminiscent of The Dark Knight in 2008. It no longer looks like that's the plan, but we are likely getting Two-Face, seeing as he, his father, and wife have all been cast in the movie.

It's worth noting that Two-Face's screentime in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins sequel was relatively minor. If Gilda Dent—the "Holiday Killer" in the comics—is also taking centre stage, there could be some big twists in store (Hush, Jeremiah Arkham, and Phantasm are all rumoured or theorised to appear).

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman: Part II stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman), Scarlett Johansson (Jurassic World Rebirth), Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Doomsday), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings), and Jeffrey Wright (What If...?).

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.