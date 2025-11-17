Zack Snyder Shares Picture Of Bruce Wayne’s Incredible Other “Batmobile” In BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE

Perhaps one of Batman's most recognizable gadgets is the Batmobile. The trusty car is a pivotal part of the Dark Knight's mythology. With every new adaptation that comes our way, one of the most pressing questions fans have is: What will the Batmobile look like? The vehicle has seen some drastic reinventions throughout the years, from being a sleek but powerful car in the likes of 1989's Batman, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, to an enormous tank in Batman v Superman, to a custom muscle car in The Batman.

The Batmobile is, undeniably, a cool car, but there's a problem: As great as it is, Bruce Wayne can't be seen riding around in it during the day. Luckily, having what's been accurately calculated as nearly all the money in the world allows him to secure very luxurious vehicles. Now, Zack Snyder has shared a good look at the civilian car Wayne drove in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice—a vintage Aston Martin... which also happens to be the director's own car.

The Man of Steel helmer took to Instagram to share a black-and-white picture of his 1957 Aston Martin DB Mk III, which Bruce Wayne drove to Lex Luthor's party in Batman v Superman, where he came face-to-face with Clark Kent. The car was also featured in Zack Snyder's Justice League, with Alfred shown working on it when he's visited by a newly revived Superman:

Snyder captioned the post with: "My 1957 Aston Martin, DB mk3 in its natural habitat. Leica monochrome." Given the setting, the picture seems to have been taken on the set that served as Bruce Wayne's house. A fun fact about this specific model is that it is James Bond's first Aston Martin, having appeared in 1959's "Goldfinger," written by Ian Fleming.

Aston Martin provides an in-depth description of the DB MK III on its website:

"The Mk III – described as 'one of the world’s outstanding sports models' by The Autocar – incorporated lessons learned on the race track with a fundamental redesign of the 3-litre engine by Polish engineer Tadek Marek. It now gave substantially more power and torque than the original LB6. It would be the last of the DB models to be powered by the twin-cam six-cylinder engine of Lagonda origin.



The Mk III was also the final incarnation of the Claude Hill chassis. It was launched simultaneously at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland and in the USA in March 1957. An export-only model until it appeared at the London Motor Show that October, it was the company’s first road car to feature the classic Aston Martin grille created by body designer Bert Thickpenny in a sleek new front end that gave a better view of the road ahead. Girling disc brakes were optional at first but became standard after 100 Mk IIIs had been built.

The Mk III was, incidentally, the first 'James Bond' Aston Martin, described as a 'DB III' in Ian Fleming’s 1959 novel 'Goldfinger.'"

Adapting Bruce Wayne for the screen means spending a whole lot of money to properly portray his wealth. That often translates into investing in expensive cars. As such, Snyder's Aston Martin was not the only luxurious vehicle Affleck's Dark Knight drove in the DCEU.

For Justice League, Warner Bros. teamed up with Mercedes-Benz to bring to life the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo, a concept car originally designed for the game Gran Turismo 6. The model created for Justice League—which is the only one in the world of its kind—was dubbed BGT.

Bruce Wayne will return to theaters in The Batman Part II, which is slated for release on October 1, 2027.

What do you think about Bruce Wayne's car in Batman v Superman? What's been your favorite live-action Batmobile? Let me know in the comments!