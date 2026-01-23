Does WONDER MAN Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

The Wonder Man world premiere has wrapped up in Hollywood, and while most critics have already seen the 8-episode season in its entirety, we know that you, the real fans, are eager to see how Simon Williams' story plays out in the MCU.

There are only a few days to go until the show launches on Disney+, and next week, we'll be bringing you heaps of spoiler breakdowns and insights into Wonder Man's biggest moments and reveals.

Of course, with Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon, many fans are wondering what Simon's future will look like. We can't get into that yet, but Marvel Studios movies and TV shows typically conclude with a post-credits scene that sets the stage for what's next.

However, we can tell you today that, no, Wonder Man does NOT have a mid- or post-credits scene, which isn't overly surprising given the standalone nature of the Disney+ series. None of the episodes features scenes during or after the credits, including the finale.

Only time will tell what, if anything, Marvel Studios has planned for these characters, especially with an MCU reboot on the horizon post-Avengers: Secret Wars. Something tells us you'll want to see more of Wonder Man when the show concludes, though!

In our review of the series, we wrote, "Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steals the show in this delightfully original two-hander about friendship, acting, and being true to yourself. Wonder Man is the cure to superhero fatigue and the most original MCU TV series since WandaVision."

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Community, Hawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, Byron Bowers, and Demetrius Grosse also feature.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27.