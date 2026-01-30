Is WONDER MAN A Mutant? Showrunner Confirms Discussions About X-MEN Connection

Is WONDER MAN A Mutant? Showrunner Confirms Discussions About X-MEN Connection

Much has been said about the possibility of Wonder Man's Simon Williams being a mutant, and showrunner Andrew Guest has now addressed the possible X-Men link.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 30, 2026 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man
Source: The Direct

Wonder Man has generated heaps of speculation among MCU fans, particularly when it comes to the source of Simon Williams' powers. Unlike his comic book counterpart, this version of Simon mysteriously gained his abilities aged 13.

Baron Zemo didn't experiment on him; there was no exposure—that we know of—to magical artefacts or alien technology, so could Simon be a mutant? That's the prevailing theory, and Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest has now chimed in.

"You know, it's a very good question," he said when The Direct asked him outright if that's the case. "And it's one we discussed and it's one we decided we weren't going to answer. So I'll leave it up to the people who make those kind of mutant questions."

Guest later confirmed that the answer "is" out there, and added that "one of the things we wanted to do was make sure that the powers for Simon Williams served his character." 

Despite stopping short of confirming Simon's mutant status, the Wonder Man writer further linked the Disney+ series to the X-Men by revealing that he turned to the team's big screen franchise for inspiration.

"I look back at that first X-Men movie and how those powers that all those teenagers [had] felt so psychological," Guest mused. "They felt like it was about all these life changes we go through. And Simon, felt like it was it was some part of him that sort of happened to him as opposed to something that he was A., excited about, or B., wanted to even get to know."

"He doesn't have any curiosity about them. They're just really kind of a hindrance," he continued. "And that felt like it helped us tell the story we were trying to tell about Simon. So, I wanted to make sure we didn't do the first moment of seeing superpowers when he was a kid that we might have [done]."

Ultimately, where Simon's powers come from doesn't matter too much in the context of the story being told. Having access to mutants allows Marvel Studios to avoid convoluted origin stories where needed, and the actor being one of Zemo's science experiments because his brother was defrauding the family business wouldn't have fit into this series at all. 

Plus, with a reboot looming for the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU, it may not matter that much soon, anyway. As of now, Ms. Marvel and Namor are the franchise's only confirmed mutants on the Sacred Timeline.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
WONDER MAN Creators Explain Josh Gad And Joe Pantoliano's Meta MCU Cameos
Related:

WONDER MAN Creators Explain Josh Gad And Joe Pantoliano's Meta MCU Cameos
WONDER MAN Stars And Creators Break Down Season Finale, Reveal Alternate Ending
Recommended For You:

WONDER MAN Stars And Creators Break Down Season Finale, Reveal Alternate Ending

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder