MS. MARVEL Star Iman Vellani Reviews WONDER MAN: "Refreshingly Uninterested In Assaulting You With Lore"

Wonder Man has received glowing reviews from fans and critics alike. If viewership figures on the streaming platform are high, then the hope is that the show might return for Season 2 as soon as next year.

We'll have to wait and see, but Wonder Man has just earned one very famous fan. Iman Vellani starred in her own critically acclaimed Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, only to later find herself in a movie, The Marvels, that drew mixed verdicts.

The actress is expected to return as Kamala Khan in Avengers: Doomsday, as co-leader of the Young Avengers/Champions alongside Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.

In the meantime, Vellani has shared her take on Wonder Man in a lengthy Letterboxd post. Summing up the feelings of many fans, she writes, "If you miss when the MCU was grounded and kinda weird and small and a little sad, or perhaps you’ve felt like something’s been missing lately and you can’t quite put your finger on what—congrats. You’ve found it. Watch Wonder Man."

You can read Vellani's take in full below.

And if that was not convincing enough, allow me to briefly tickle ur inner skeptic with a list! - If you like movies, watch Wonder Man. - If you like movies about movies, watch Wonder Man. - If you’re a Midnight Cowboy fan, watch Wonder Man. - If you’ve seen every Marvel ever—or no Marvels at all—watch Wonder Man. - If you prefer your superheroes human first and super second, watch Wonder Man. - If you’re a lil sucker for a mentorship buddy-comedy, watch Wonder Man. - If you forgot what sincerity looks like, watch Wonder Man. - If you miss Ben Kingsley’s "Uh-merica" delivery, watch Wonder Man. - If you’re craving something breathable and refreshingly uninterested in assaulting you with lore, watch Wonder Man. - If you appreciate some baller needle drops, watch Wonder Man. - If you miss when the MCU was grounded and kinda weird and small and a little sad, or perhaps you’ve felt like something’s been missing lately and you can’t quiteee put your finger on what—congrats. You’ve found it. Watch Wonder Man. - If you like when people who CLEARLY care make projects for people who REALLY care—watch Wonder Man. Okay, that’s all I’ve got. To summarize…WWM! (Note: This message was written under the pure influence of joy. No Kevins and/or Feiges are currently present.)

Some fans on social media are convinced that Vellani is taking shots at the MCU here, but we really don't think it's that deep. The Ms. Marvel star is a confessed Marvel fan, and she's just echoing the thoughts of many like-minded individuals with her take on Wonder Man.

Ms. Marvel is the best-reviewed Marvel Studios TV series on Disney+, with 98% from critics. WandaVision, Hawkeye, and Loki Season 2 tie for second place with 92%, and they're followed closely by Wonder Man at 89%.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+.