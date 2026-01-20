WONDER MAN Episode Titles Revealed As New Promo And Stills Tease MCU's Most Unique Series To Date

We're just one week away from the launch of Wonder Man on Disney+, and Marvel Studios has now revealed the episode titles for each instalment.

There's "Matinee," "Self-Tape," "Pacoima," "Doorman," "Found Footage," "Call Back," "Kathy Friedman," and "Yucca Valley." These don't reveal much, though we can presumably look forward to that fourth episode pulling back the curtain on the mutant Doorman and what happened that led to superpowered individuals being banned from film sets.

There are also a couple of new promos for Wonder Man, along with some Department of Damage Control-themed posters and newly released stills (most of which focus on the unexpected friendship between Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery).

During a recent interview with ET Online, co-creator and director Destin Daniel Cretton praised Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley's chemistry when he said, "Within a couple of scenes, watching Sir Ben and Yahya together, you’ll be like they are made for each other."

Kingsley, meanwhile, teased, "When Simon is at his most vulnerable, Trevor says I can help you do this. But there is something he’s not telling Simon," after Abdul-Mateen II noted, "Simon is an up-and-coming actor who has a big secret."

As a reminder, the social media embargo for the latest Marvel Television series lifts on January 22 at 8.30pm PT/11.30pm ET, with full reviews—including our own—going live on January 26 at 9.00am PT/12.00pm ET.

Check out this new look at Wonder Man in the social posts below.

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Community, Hawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers also feature.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27.