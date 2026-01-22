WONDER MAN First Reactions Hail "Extraordinary" Series; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Talks AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

The first reactions for Wonder Man have landed in a critics TV spot for the Disney+ series, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has broken his silence on possibly returning as Simon Williams in Avengers: Doomsday.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 22, 2026 03:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man

The review embargo for Wonder Man lifts later tonight, and Marvel Studios has just posted a TV spot with praise from a handful of critics. For context, these were likely collated from those who attended the movie's junket and saw the series earlier than those writing reviews of the show.

Quotes used include "different from anything Marvel has done before," "incredible," "surprising," "extraordinary," and, perhaps somewhat predictably, "wonderful."

It's also said that "Yahya gives a stunning performance" and "Kingsley is brilliant." It won't be until the reviews themselves drop at 8.30pm PT/11.30pm ET that we get a more balanced set of verdicts, but reactions like these certainly bode well for the latest MCU TV series. 

We'll be publishing our review later, so be sure to check back here then to learn what we thought about all 8 episodes of Wonder Man.

In related news, while appearing on Good Morning America, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was asked about possibly returning as Simon Williams in this December's Avengers: Doomsday

Largely dodging the question, he replied, "I’m absolutely looking forward to seeing where Simon can go after this. I hope the future is bright for him." 

For what it's worth, we've heard that Wonder Man won't be part of the next Avengers movies, but who knows what could change with reshoots (and as Secret Wars' script continues to evolve). Simon's possible role in those blockbusters could ultimately hinge on how fans react to the show next week.

Check out the first critics TV spot for Wonder Man in the players below.

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsSpider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (CommunityHawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, Byron Bowers, and Demetrius Grosse also feature. 

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27.

