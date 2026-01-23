WONDER MAN Is The Best-Reviewed MCU TV Series In FOUR YEARS Based On Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Wonder Man review embargo lifted late last night, with Disney bringing it forward from January 26. While we'll be bringing you a roundup of verdicts later today, it's worth noting that Marvel Television has just broken what many consider a four-year "slump" for the MCU's streaming offerings.

As we write this, Wonder Man has a 96% score based on 24 verdicts, making it the highest-rated live-action Marvel Studios TV series since Ms. Marvel in 2002 (98%). This places it above WandaVision (92%), Hawkeye (92%), and Loki Season 1 (92%).

The five shows mentioned above are the only live-action series to score in the 90s since Disney+ launched in 2019. Since Ms. Marvel's release, MCU TV show ratings on Rotten Tomatoes have ranged from Secret Invasion's 52% to Daredevil: Born Again's 87%.

Marvel Animation's offerings have fared a little better, with X-Men '97 sitting pretty with an eXtraordinary 99% score on the review aggregator.

Is it too soon to call Wonder Man a critical hit? A few more reviews will need to be counted before the show can receive "Certified Fresh" status, but it appears that heading down a different route with the Andrew Guest and Destin Daniel Cretton-led series clearly a win for Marvel Studios.

In our review of the series, we wrote, "Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steals the show in this delightfully original two-hander about friendship, acting, and being true to yourself. Wonder Man is the cure to superhero fatigue and the most original MCU TV series since WandaVision."

Check out some highlights from last night's Wonder Man premiere in the X posts below.

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Community, Hawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, Byron Bowers, and Demetrius Grosse also feature.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27.