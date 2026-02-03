WONDER MAN Is "The Cure To Superhero Fatigue" On Awesome New Poster

Wonder Man appears to have taken the world by storm, and while we wait on those all-important viewership numbers (Disney+ doesn't release official figures, but we should soon get some approximations from the U.S.), a new poster for the series has just been released.

Full of praise for the latest Marvel Television series, it finds Simon Williams in familiar surroundings: a self-tape audition. Wonder Man has, of course, been widely praised for its exploration of the acting profession.

During a recent interview, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II opened up on wearing a superhero costume on the set of the in-universe "Wonder Man" movie. "It was cool. I'm not going to lie. It was real cool," the actor enthused. "I had been doing the villain thing, and it was nice to fill up a hero suit, you know? So, I enjoyed it as much, probably, as Simon actually did. It was so cool."

In the comics, Simon is closely tied to both the Avengers and the West Coast Avengers. Whether we'll see him assemble alongside either of those teams remains to be seen, but as far as we're aware, there are no plans for Yahya to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

There are many directions to take Simon—and Trevor Slattery—after the Wonder Man finale. With any luck, the priority for Marvel Studios and Marvel Television will be Season 2.

As a reminder, in our review of the series, we wrote, "Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steals the show in this delightfully original two-hander about friendship, acting, and being true to yourself. Wonder Man is the cure to superhero fatigue and the most original MCU TV series since WandaVision."

Check out this new Wonder Man poster below, along with some recently released behind-the-scenes photos.

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Community, Hawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, Byron Bowers, and Demetrius Grosse also feature.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+.