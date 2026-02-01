WONDER MAN Poll & Spoiler Discussion: How Would You Rate The Latest MCU TV Series?

Wonder Man premiered on Disney+ this past Tuesday, and by now, we're sure you've all made your way through the bingeable 8-episode Marvel Spotlight series.

There's been a lot of engagement bait on social media about Marvel Studios not doing enough to promote the series or take advantage of the fact that it's been praised by fans and critics alike. It's nonsense, of course, because Disney started hyping this one up as far back as last July, when Yahya Abdul-Mateen II showed up at The Fantastic Four: First Steps premiere in character.

How Marvel Studios plans to capitalise on the show's success does promise to be very interesting, though. With reshoots scheduled for April, it's not too late to add Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery to Avengers: Doomsday.

Still, a far more exciting possibility is that Marvel Television might continue telling stories in this corner of the MCU with Wonder Man Season 2. That will ultimately hinge more on viewership figures than critical acclaim, of course, but a cliffhanger ending leaves the door open to more episodes.

Today, we want to know what you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, thought of Wonder Man. As well as voting in the poll below, you're also welcome to share your spoiler-filled thoughts on Simon's journey and what you believe might be next for him in the MCU.

Not that this should influence you, but for comparison's sake, Wonder Man has 89% on both the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes.

As a reminder, in our review of the series, we wrote, "Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steals the show in this delightfully original two-hander about friendship, acting, and being true to yourself. Wonder Man is the cure to superhero fatigue and the most original MCU TV series since WandaVision."

Here's your chance to weigh in on Wonder Man. Make sure to keep checking back here to see how the results shape up...

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Community, Hawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, Byron Bowers, and Demetrius Grosse also feature.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+.