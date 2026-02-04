WONDER MAN Posters Highlight Josh Gad And Doorman; Poll Results Reveal How YOU Rated MCU Series

WONDER MAN Posters Highlight Josh Gad And Doorman; Poll Results Reveal How YOU Rated MCU Series

Two new Wonder Man posters have been released featuring Doorman and Frozen star Josh Gad. We also have the results from our recent poll asking you to rate the Disney+ series.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 04, 2026 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man

Wonder Man's fourth episode, titled "Doorman," reveals why superpowers are outlawed in Hollywood. In the standout instalment, we meet DeMarr Davis, a bouncer who gains the ability to teleport people or objects through his body. 

After using his newfound powers to save Frozen star Josh Gad in a nightclub fire, he becomes an overnight sensation and joins the actor in a film called Cash Grab. Alas, DeMarr's 15 minutes of fame don't last, but he does eventually agree to reunite with Gad in Cash Grab 2.

However, things go horribly wrong during shooting when his co-star enters Doorman's portal and never emerges through the other side. Gad remains lost somewhere in the Darkforce Dimension, and he and DeMarr are now featured on two new posters for Wonder Man

If Season 2 happens, Gad is expected to return, suggesting we might get another standalone episode that picks up with poor Doorman—who is now in the Department of Damage Control's custody—and the missing A-lister. Ultimately, time will tell on that front.

Over the weekend, we asked you to share your ratings for Wonder Man, and we can now share the results. A whopping 37.94% of you rated the series ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐. From there, you went with ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (32.72%), ⭐⭐⭐ (10.6%), "I haven't watched it/don't plan on watching" (9.31%), ⭐⭐ (5.36%), and ⭐ (4.51%)

Based on those results, it seems fair to say that the majority of ComicBookMovie.com gave Wonder Man a big thumbs up. 

As a reminder, in our review of the series, we wrote, "Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steals the show in this delightfully original two-hander about friendship, acting, and being true to yourself. Wonder Man is the cure to superhero fatigue and the most original MCU TV series since WandaVision."

Check out these new Wonder Man posters in the Instagram gallery below.

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsSpider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (CommunityHawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, Byron Bowers, and Demetrius Grosse also feature. 

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
WONDER MAN Is The Cure To Superhero Fatigue On Awesome New Poster
Related:

WONDER MAN Is "The Cure To Superhero Fatigue" On Awesome New Poster
MS. MARVEL Star Iman Vellani Reviews WONDER MAN: Refreshingly Uninterested In Assaulting You With Lore
Recommended For You:

MS. MARVEL Star Iman Vellani Reviews WONDER MAN: "Refreshingly Uninterested In Assaulting You With Lore"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder