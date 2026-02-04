WONDER MAN Posters Highlight Josh Gad And Doorman; Poll Results Reveal How YOU Rated MCU Series

Wonder Man's fourth episode, titled "Doorman," reveals why superpowers are outlawed in Hollywood. In the standout instalment, we meet DeMarr Davis, a bouncer who gains the ability to teleport people or objects through his body.

After using his newfound powers to save Frozen star Josh Gad in a nightclub fire, he becomes an overnight sensation and joins the actor in a film called Cash Grab. Alas, DeMarr's 15 minutes of fame don't last, but he does eventually agree to reunite with Gad in Cash Grab 2.

However, things go horribly wrong during shooting when his co-star enters Doorman's portal and never emerges through the other side. Gad remains lost somewhere in the Darkforce Dimension, and he and DeMarr are now featured on two new posters for Wonder Man.

If Season 2 happens, Gad is expected to return, suggesting we might get another standalone episode that picks up with poor Doorman—who is now in the Department of Damage Control's custody—and the missing A-lister. Ultimately, time will tell on that front.

Over the weekend, we asked you to share your ratings for Wonder Man, and we can now share the results. A whopping 37.94% of you rated the series ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐. From there, you went with ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (32.72%), ⭐⭐⭐ (10.6%), "I haven't watched it/don't plan on watching" (9.31%), ⭐⭐ (5.36%), and ⭐ (4.51%)

Based on those results, it seems fair to say that the majority of ComicBookMovie.com gave Wonder Man a big thumbs up.

As a reminder, in our review of the series, we wrote, "Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steals the show in this delightfully original two-hander about friendship, acting, and being true to yourself. Wonder Man is the cure to superhero fatigue and the most original MCU TV series since WandaVision."

Check out these new Wonder Man posters in the Instagram gallery below.

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Community, Hawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, Byron Bowers, and Demetrius Grosse also feature.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+.