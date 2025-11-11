WONDER MAN: Simon Williams Meets "The Mandarin" In New Image From Marvel's Next Disney+ Series

WONDER MAN: Simon Williams Meets &quot;The Mandarin&quot; In New Image From Marvel's Next Disney+ Series

In this new promo image for Marvel Television's Wonder Man, Simon Williams crosses paths with a familiar face who once posed as The Mandarin in the early says of the MCU...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 11, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man

Marvel Television's next Disney+ series, Wonder Man, is shaping up to be a very different type of MCU project than we're used to seeing, with the recent teasers confirming that the show will at least partially serve as a Hollywood satire in the same vein as Apple TV+'s The Studio, with a sprinkle of "superhero fatigue" commentary for good measure.

The series will introduce Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) as a struggling actor who pursues the role of Wonder Man in a big-budget reboot of a classic TV show, without realizing(?) that he actually possesses superpowers of his own.

Williams will be joined by a familiar face, with Sir Ben Kingsley reprising the role of Trevor Slattery, the actor who posed as The Mandarin in Iron Man 3 before returning in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Collider has now debuted a new promo image featuring both characters.

Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man”. These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Along with Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man will star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers is also on board in an undisclosed role. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but only Harris has been confirmed (he'll play Simon's agent Neal Saroyan).

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Destin Daniel Cretton - who we now know will also helm Spider-Man: Brand New Day - will reportedly direct the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.

RUMOR: Marvel's WONDER MAN Will Feature The MCU Debut Of [SPOILER]
Related:

RUMOR: Marvel's WONDER MAN Will Feature The MCU Debut Of [SPOILER]
WONDER MAN: Surprisingly Short Runtimes For All 8 Episodes Of Next MCU TV Series Revealed
Recommended For You:

WONDER MAN: Surprisingly Short Runtimes For All 8 Episodes Of Next MCU TV Series Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/11/2025, 10:38 AM
Why is this all of the sudden news? Not just here, but everywhere, I see articles saying this is new information. Kingsley was in the first teasers from nearly a year ago. Anyway. I'm looking forward to this one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/11/2025, 10:57 AM
@JackDeth - yeah , it’s like they are acting like Kingsley being in it is a new reveal when he’s been in all the trailers so far pretty much
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/11/2025, 10:43 AM
Whoa “The Mandarin?” careful with the racial slurs there
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 11/11/2025, 10:47 AM
OT:
(Coz T is boring)

Finally watched Fantastic four. I thought it was great.
I felt so depressed after superman. But this actually felt like an entertaining movie. Wish I saw it in the cinema.

And for all the gripes about castings - I thought they all nailed it.
It’s been really nice to enjoy marvel films again. Thunderbolts was good fun too.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/11/2025, 10:51 AM
@theBlackSquare - you should see every movie in a theater lol
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 11/11/2025, 11:22 AM
@bobevanz - yeah true but in the UK you can’t alone newborns home alone.
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/11/2025, 10:48 AM
I still and always will hate them for the ‘twist’. Ben Kingsley is an amazing actor, his Mandarin was so good and that speech he gave was truly menacing. Such an absolute waste of a hugely talented actor and an amazing character.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/11/2025, 11:04 AM
Very interested to see how Trevor and Simon meet in this (going by that synopsis , seems like it might be during Wonder Man auditions)

Anyway, I enjoy Trevor so looking forward to seeing him in this aswell as the chemistry between him and Yahya’s Simon!!.

User Comment Image

Also I’m digging the approach because if every superhero movie or show was just standard hero vs villain then that would be boring and really signal the end of the genre , especially during these current times.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 11/11/2025, 11:19 AM
I see Trevor is trying to distance himself from The Mandarin legacy by looking like Joel Schumacher

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder