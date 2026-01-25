WONDER MAN TV Spot Heaps Praise On MCU TV Series; Showrunner Talks Possible Season 2 Plans

Wonder Man arrives on Disney+ on Tuesday, and Marvel Studios has just dropped a brilliantly inventive TV spot for the latest MCU caper.

After a handful of quotes heap praise on the Marvel Spotlight series (one of which you might recognise), the promo ends with nearly all of Inverse's review rolling down the screen. That surely breaks the record for the longest pull quote!

Marvel Studios has delivered plenty of critical hits over the years, but the Multiverse Saga has been a little more hit-and-miss than the Infinity Saga. With 92%, Wonder Man ties with Loki Season 1, Hawkeye, and WandaVision, three of the best MCU series.

Only time will tell what the future holds in store for Simon Williams. Talking to MovieWeb, showrunner Andrew Guest was quizzed about the possibility of a second season.

Explaining that the decision will hinge on "how the audience responds to this series," he added, "I think our job when we when we making this show, was to make a show that felt like it could keep going, sure, but also was satisfying at the end of the day."

With Wonder Man, Marvel Studios has set out to tell a different type of story. At a time when "superhero fatigue" is an issue for the genre, all signs point to this being the breath of fresh air the MCU needs as this Saga winds down.

In our review of the series, we wrote, "Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steals the show in this delightfully original two-hander about friendship, acting, and being true to yourself. Wonder Man is the cure to superhero fatigue and the most original MCU TV series since WandaVision."

Check out this new Wonder Man TV spot and interviews with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton below.

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Community, Hawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, Byron Bowers, and Demetrius Grosse also feature.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27.