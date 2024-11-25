CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Possibly Undergoing More Changes After Third Round Of Test-Screenings

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Possibly Undergoing More Changes After Third Round Of Test-Screenings

Marvel Studios reportedly held a third round of test-screenings for Captain America: Brave New World, and received more negative feedback...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 25, 2024 09:11 AM EST

It really does seem like Marvel Studios is struggling to get Captain America: Brave New World to a place they're happy with - or at least, a place they feel general audiences will be happy with.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, a third round of test-screening for the movie recently took place, and yet again, the feedback was mostly negative. Richtman believes that more changes will now be required, but Marvel may have already taken care of the necessary additional photography.

Reports that the fourth Cap adventure was set to undergo more reshoots were recently confirmed when star Anthony Mackie was spotted shooting new scenes for the movie in LA. There was speculation that these might simply have been a few minor pick-ups, but it's staring to sound like they may have been more extensive.

Is there a chance even more reshoots are scheduled? It's possible, but with Brave New World now less than four months from release, one would assume that Marvel is going to be under pressure to lock the movie down fairly soon.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Explains How Sam Wilson Is Able To Battle Red Hulk
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Explains How Sam Wilson Is Able To Battle Red Hulk
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Still Reveals A First Official Look At The MCU's New Falcon
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Still Reveals A First Official Look At The MCU's New Falcon

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/25/2024, 9:01 AM

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 11/25/2024, 9:03 AM
Watch them replace Mackie for Cap 5 probably gonna recast Steve
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/25/2024, 9:04 AM
Oof just throw in the towel marvel. It's fine. We're already used to your mediocre films already.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/25/2024, 9:07 AM
Marvel Studios Captain America: Brave New World is choosing Quality.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/25/2024, 9:10 AM
They should have just turned Falcon into a A or B list character instead of giving him the Cap America moniker. There’s no way we’ll get a Cap 5 with Mackie, this was always going to be a one off
krayzeman
krayzeman - 11/25/2024, 9:10 AM
What's said is in the pursuit of content of this website and others a rumor is already coloring peoples expectations on the movie instead of waiting to see the actual movie when it comes out. I hope it's good but damn...
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/25/2024, 9:10 AM
This is a good sign. This movie's gonna be great.
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder