CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Possibly Undergoing More Changes After Third Round Of Test-Screenings

It really does seem like Marvel Studios is struggling to get Captain America: Brave New World to a place they're happy with - or at least, a place they feel general audiences will be happy with.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, a third round of test-screening for the movie recently took place, and yet again, the feedback was mostly negative. Richtman believes that more changes will now be required, but Marvel may have already taken care of the necessary additional photography.

Reports that the fourth Cap adventure was set to undergo more reshoots were recently confirmed when star Anthony Mackie was spotted shooting new scenes for the movie in LA. There was speculation that these might simply have been a few minor pick-ups, but it's staring to sound like they may have been more extensive.

Is there a chance even more reshoots are scheduled? It's possible, but with Brave New World now less than four months from release, one would assume that Marvel is going to be under pressure to lock the movie down fairly soon.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.