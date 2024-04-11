CAPTAIN AMERICA Returns In First Official Look At BRAVE NEW WORLD

CAPTAIN AMERICA Returns In First Official Look At BRAVE NEW WORLD CAPTAIN AMERICA Returns In First Official Look At BRAVE NEW WORLD

Following tonight's CinemaCon presentation, we have a first official look at Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, featuring Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson meeting General "Thunderbolt" Ross...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 11, 2024 09:04 PM EST

A couple of scenes from Captain America: Brave New World (FKA New World Order) were shown earlier tonight during Disney/Marvel Studios' CinemaCon presentation, and while the footage hasn't (and likely won't be) released online, we do have the first official promo images via EW.

The stills feature Anthony Mackie as the returning Sam Wilson equipped with Steve Rogers' iconic vibranium shield, and our new Sentinel of Liberty meeting General Thadeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford), who tasks Wilson with reforming The Avengers.

In the footage, we see Ross welcome Wilson to the White House to commend him on his past heroism, but chaos soon ensues when music plays and activates some sleeper agent assassins, including Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley, attempt to take out the President.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie tells EW. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he adds. It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Check out the images at the link below.

We recently got confirmation that additional photography for the sequel has been scheduled right up until May or June, with Marvel enlisting Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton to pen new scenes and material for the film. Reshoots are the norm (especially for major studio tentpoles), but this extensive period of AP has led to speculation that the studio might be making some significant changes to the story.

Joining Mackie and Ford will be Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it the story will see Samuel Sterns revealed as the "secret benefactor" behind the Serpent Society. What this will entail is not clear, but we assume he'll be funding the group and possibly providing them with tech.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Footage Screens At CinemaCon
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Footage Screens At CinemaCon
CAPTAIN AMERICA Star Anthony Mackie Says MCU Makes It Hard To Go Outside Of The Lines Of [The] Comic Books
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA Star Anthony Mackie Says MCU Makes It Hard To "Go Outside Of The Lines Of [The] Comic Books"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 4/11/2024, 9:37 PM
Damn, no stache? lol
phoenixvici
phoenixvici - 4/11/2024, 9:43 PM
@TheRationalNerd - I'm thankful that I'm not the only one that said it! 🤣
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/11/2024, 9:53 PM
@TheRationalNerd - They were afraid of having to explain this dumb sh1t
User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/11/2024, 9:38 PM
LETS GOOOOOO
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/11/2024, 9:38 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/11/2024, 9:54 PM
@GhostDog - i think they called them spiritual sequels
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/11/2024, 9:39 PM
"Reshoots are the norm"

Only if you have a bad film which most commonly results to a worse film after it

Also, Cloverfield Paradox director. 🫠
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/11/2024, 9:57 PM
@vectorsigma - marvel literally pre-plans re-shoots into their production schedule and budgets. It would be much more rare for them not to do it. It's been such a good practice other studios have started doing it too.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/11/2024, 10:03 PM
@Itwasme - but from what ive heard, the scripts are "ad hoc" as well which adds to the uneven-ness of the film. Id understand adding scenes for cameos or even scenes to add meat to the wider universe, but they tend to forget that it should be a sound movie first, that it can stand alone with characters we will care about.

But let's wait and see, they MIGHT change their ways from now on
cubrn
cubrn - 4/11/2024, 10:11 PM
@vectorsigma - Winter Soldier was extensively reshot
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/11/2024, 10:31 PM
@cubrn - the overall feel of that film felt like it was not a script issue. But that's just me. And Markus and McFeely are great writers.

Compare it with recent films like Quantumania and The Marvels. Or even Echo.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 4/11/2024, 9:45 PM
That's not Captain America.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/11/2024, 9:45 PM
@HistoryofMatt - 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2024, 9:46 PM
Damn , I wanted to see Harrison Ford with a moustache but oh well…

Apparently they do acknowledge that he looks different akin to Rhodey in IM 2 , I could see him being like “ I got a haircut and a shave” lol.

Anyway sounds good as does the footage they showed imo..

Leave Poor Isaiah alone man!!.

User Comment Image
Skestra
Skestra - 4/11/2024, 9:53 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Sam tells President Ross during their interaction he's still not used to the 'new look' to which Ross responds "Me either. They said lose the mustache or lose the election."
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2024, 9:54 PM
@Skestra - ah, ok thanks

Nice little interaction
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/11/2024, 9:46 PM
PRESIDENT ROSS!!!
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/11/2024, 9:52 PM
We named the dog Thunderbolt.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/11/2024, 10:13 PM
@SuperJefe - Underrated comment. Well played, sir.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 4/11/2024, 10:40 PM
@SuperJefe - lmaooo good one
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/11/2024, 9:53 PM
Thats not captai civil
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/11/2024, 9:53 PM
Watch this after Air FOrce One
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/11/2024, 9:54 PM
What will be interesting is if other Avengers will respect and follow Sam. Thus far Bucky has been the only one to take him serious. None of the other heroes have come out to show support or at the very least even entertain coming back to The Avengers.
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 4/11/2024, 10:03 PM
I guess this version of Ross isn't a Viltrumite
dracula
dracula - 4/11/2024, 10:07 PM
please be good, Captain America has had the most consistently good of the mcu franchises
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 4/11/2024, 10:09 PM
I’m actually very encouraged by that EW article. If they fix the actions , and recapture that winter soldier/civil war tone, sounds like it could end up being pretty good
Cleander
Cleander - 4/11/2024, 10:28 PM
I already can't stand asshole Marckie, disinterested looking paycheck collecting Harrison and then there is the Captain Israel aspect of this movie. Does it have to have so many dislikable things that I can't stand? I wish it nothing but failure.
garu
garu - 4/11/2024, 10:30 PM
nice, bring it on
ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/11/2024, 10:34 PM
Suit looks nice
RubyRhod
RubyRhod - 4/11/2024, 10:35 PM
Captain America Woke New world will redeem the superhero movies!
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 4/11/2024, 10:36 PM
I think Captain America is Marvel's best trilogy, with the first movie being very underrated. If there was one movie Marvel has to get right, it's this one. Personally, I think this will be a major hit.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/11/2024, 10:46 PM
@Th3Batman - I agree with everything you said. Especially the first one being underrated. I genuinely love that movie. Perfect amount of camp and heart
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 4/11/2024, 10:39 PM
Not on board with this one, but ill give it a chance.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/11/2024, 10:44 PM
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/11/2024, 10:44 PM
I like what Mackie is saying about this movie. I wish it was coming out this year, but I'm glad they're taking their time to get it right. Could be the start of a special run

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder