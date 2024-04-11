CAPTAIN AMERICA Returns In First Official Look At BRAVE NEW WORLD

A couple of scenes from Captain America: Brave New World (FKA New World Order) were shown earlier tonight during Disney/Marvel Studios' CinemaCon presentation, and while the footage hasn't (and likely won't be) released online, we do have the first official promo images via EW.

The stills feature Anthony Mackie as the returning Sam Wilson equipped with Steve Rogers' iconic vibranium shield, and our new Sentinel of Liberty meeting General Thadeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford), who tasks Wilson with reforming The Avengers.

In the footage, we see Ross welcome Wilson to the White House to commend him on his past heroism, but chaos soon ensues when music plays and activates some sleeper agent assassins, including Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley, attempt to take out the President.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie tells EW. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he adds. It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Check out the images at the link below.

Anthony Mackie officially headlines his own #CaptainAmerican movie opposite Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in EW's exclusive first look. https://t.co/tSjvvHYhhU pic.twitter.com/Pm2BkiUgn1 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 12, 2024

We recently got confirmation that additional photography for the sequel has been scheduled right up until May or June, with Marvel enlisting Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton to pen new scenes and material for the film. Reshoots are the norm (especially for major studio tentpoles), but this extensive period of AP has led to speculation that the studio might be making some significant changes to the story.

Joining Mackie and Ford will be Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it the story will see Samuel Sterns revealed as the "secret benefactor" behind the Serpent Society. What this will entail is not clear, but we assume he'll be funding the group and possibly providing them with tech.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.