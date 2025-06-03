CAPTAIN AMERICA Actor Chris Evans Jokes That Recent Movie Roles Have Ruined His Acting Career

Chris Evans bid farewell to Captain America in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. With the MCU behind him, the actor impressed everyone with a villainous turn in Rian Johnson's Knives Out, but it was (mostly) all downhill from there.

Pixar's Lightyear was fun, but underperformed. The Gray Man (which co-starred Ryan Gosling and was directed by the Russo Brothers) was widely considered a big budget disappointment, and Ghosted, Pain Hustlers, and Red One received similarly negative reviews.

Like Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, Evans has struggled to recapture the same success in Hollywood that he's had as a superhero. However, Materialists—which also stars Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson—may be a return to form for the actor.

The trio was asked about whether they'd rather relive their most awkward interview moments or have the ability to choose each other's movies, prompting Evans to joke, "I'd always put you [both] in the movies I'm doing...ruin both those careers [Laughs]."

It's fair to say he could do with a new agent, as Evans undoubtedly deserves better than the projects he's starred in over the past few years. Another team-up with Ryan Reynolds wouldn't be the worst idea, particularly as his cameos in Free Guy and Deadpool & Wolverine rank among the best work we've seen from him since Avengers: Endgame.

"It was so great," Evans previously said of his Deadpool & Wolverine cameo. "I loved that role: I have a lot of love in my heart for Johnny Storm and so getting that call from Ryan... I mean I would do anything for Ryan, but getting to yell flame on again was just special. I really loved every second."

Despite suiting up as the Human Torch again, he's remained resolute that his time as Captain America is over. "Oh man, I don't know. I think... you know, those were wonderful, wonderful times and it's probably the dearest role to my heart but... you know, it might be better just to let those times be those times."

We expect to see Evans return as Steve Rogers either in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. Much has been said about him playing the evil "HYDRA Cap," a villainous Variant who teams up with Doctor Doom. That obviously hasn't been confirmed.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027. You can check out this fun viral clip featuring Evans, Pascal, and Johnson in the X post below.