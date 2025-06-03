CAPTAIN AMERICA Actor Chris Evans Jokes That Recent Movie Roles Have Ruined His Acting Career

CAPTAIN AMERICA Actor Chris Evans Jokes That Recent Movie Roles Have Ruined His Acting Career

Captain America and Avengers franchise star Chris Evans has taken a shot at some of his recent career choices, joking that they've ruined his career. You can watch the full clip after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Jun 03, 2025 09:06 AM EST
Chris Evans bid farewell to Captain America in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. With the MCU behind him, the actor impressed everyone with a villainous turn in Rian Johnson's Knives Out, but it was (mostly) all downhill from there.

Pixar's Lightyear was fun, but underperformed. The Gray Man (which co-starred Ryan Gosling and was directed by the Russo Brothers) was widely considered a big budget disappointment, and GhostedPain Hustlers, and Red One received similarly negative reviews. 

Like Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, Evans has struggled to recapture the same success in Hollywood that he's had as a superhero. However, Materialists—which also stars Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson—may be a return to form for the actor. 

The trio was asked about whether they'd rather relive their most awkward interview moments or have the ability to choose each other's movies, prompting Evans to joke, "I'd always put you [both] in the movies I'm doing...ruin both those careers [Laughs]." 

It's fair to say he could do with a new agent, as Evans undoubtedly deserves better than the projects he's starred in over the past few years. Another team-up with Ryan Reynolds wouldn't be the worst idea, particularly as his cameos in Free Guy and Deadpool & Wolverine rank among the best work we've seen from him since Avengers: Endgame

"It was so great," Evans previously said of his Deadpool & Wolverine cameo. "I loved that role: I have a lot of love in my heart for Johnny Storm and so getting that call from Ryan... I mean I would do anything for Ryan, but getting to yell flame on again was just special. I really loved every second."

Despite suiting up as the Human Torch again, he's remained resolute that his time as Captain America is over. "Oh man, I don't know. I think... you know, those were wonderful, wonderful times and it's probably the dearest role to my heart but... you know, it might be better just to let those times be those times."

We expect to see Evans return as Steve Rogers either in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. Much has been said about him playing the evil "HYDRA Cap," a villainous Variant who teams up with Doctor Doom. That obviously hasn't been confirmed. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027. You can check out this fun viral clip featuring Evans, Pascal, and Johnson in the X post below.

mountainman
mountainman - 6/3/2025, 9:39 AM
Ghosted was abysmal, Grey Man was ok, haven’t seen any of the others. He should just get his bag and come back for the cameo fest.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/3/2025, 9:39 AM

Use the multiverse shenanigans to bring him back. We have no real Captain America now, just place holder FalCap.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/3/2025, 9:41 AM
@DocSpock - No! We need our non Super Soldier who sides with terrorists that kill innocents, levy copyright lawsuits rather than allow the Avengers to grow into multiple teams, and surf on missiles!
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 6/3/2025, 9:43 AM
@DocSpock - Sam just needs better writing is all.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/3/2025, 9:52 AM
@Killuminatic - Nah man. Sam needs to be Falcon and Steve needs to be Cap. When the majority of the audience is telling them this. And your movie failed to make a good impression compared to the other Cap movies it should be clear to the studio.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/3/2025, 9:54 AM
@mountainman -

It's fun to flex the ole sarcasm muscles!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/3/2025, 9:56 AM
@Killuminatic -

And a charisma implant. He's a good character actor, not a blockbuster franchise leading man.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/3/2025, 10:02 AM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/3/2025, 9:40 AM
Dude has had an awesome career. a few bumps in the road aren't going to ruin him. he'll be just fine.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/3/2025, 9:43 AM
He should've got an Ocar nom for 'Snowpiercer'.

User Comment Image
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/3/2025, 9:56 AM
@Nomis929 -

Good movie
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/3/2025, 9:44 AM
Oh look, another Pedro Pascal movie. Two twats for the price of one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 9:47 AM
Well , it’s good to see Evans have a sense of humor about himself which he has always had tbf…

Anyway i haven’t seen Ghosted , Pain Hustlers & Red One but i thought the Gray Man was decent and he was the best part of the film as the villain.

User Comment Image

Aside from Materialists , hes got the Ethan Coen movie coming up aswell as a indie movie with Anya Taylor Joy ,Vincent Cassell and Salma Hayek that sounds bonkers lol so i think he’ll be fine.
RedFury
RedFury - 6/3/2025, 9:57 AM
It's a surprise to me that he didn't end up as an action star after playing Cap so well. It seems like most casting directors try to stick him in roles where he's quippy, and aloof even though he can clearly play the straight-man really well.

Maybe it's by his own choices that he keeps getting those roles, but I feel like he could probably be really successful if he could channel that Cap energy again. I like Pratt, but I feel like Evans could sub in for a lot of the action movies Pratt is in, and do a better job of it.

And it might be too on the nose, but he'd also be fantastic in an historically accurate WWII film as the heroic lead. I thought he fit the time period really well with his acting sensibilities in the First Avenger.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 10:03 AM
@RedFury - it could just be also the movies he’s being offered aswell…

I mean he’s gotta work so if that’s the case then he probably takes on some for that reason aswell or others such as wanting to work with Ana De Armas or Emily Blunt etc.
RedFury
RedFury - 6/3/2025, 10:22 AM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah for sure, it just surprises me that he's either not being offered those roles, or he's turning them down for some reason.

While I do really enjoy Evans as a sarcastic jerk/nice guy, I think his portrayal of Cap, and the character Curtis from Snowpiercer are my fav versions of Evans. But maybe the metrics don't lean that same way.
CBMSTAR
CBMSTAR - 6/3/2025, 10:00 AM
Every actor goes through periods where they may have movies that underperform. No baseball player hits a home run every time. No basketball player hits every shot to the basket.

No football player makes a touchdown every time. What matters is their performance. He always gives 110% to any role he tackles.

You do your best regardless because you committed to the role you are playing. He remains highly sought after.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/3/2025, 10:01 AM
Bucky is leading the Avengers in terms of great indie movies. He's not afraid to take chances, RDJ took a chance on Oppenheimer and won an Oscar. Elizabeth Olsen basically saying she's taking a break from movies like this. It will get harder for Disney to pay the big names for multiple movies, that's why they tried to go younger. It didn't work.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/3/2025, 10:02 AM
The good thing is those indie movies benefit from having big name tent pole actors. So it's a net positive for the ecosystem
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/3/2025, 10:12 AM
"It's fair to say he could do with a new agent", no,keep the double agent, if you want him back as Cap, a costant flow of bombs would be the best method to get him to come back as Cap. It worked in Sony's favour in getting Tom Holland back as Spider-man.

