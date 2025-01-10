DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Actor Wilson Bethel Recalls Narrowly Losing CAPTAIN AMERICA Role To Chris Evans

Wilson Bethel is set to return as the villainous Bullseye for Daredevil: Born Again, but the actor almost suited-up as a very different Marvel Comics hero in the early days of the MCU...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 10, 2025 10:01 AM EST
After being introduced as the secondary antagonist of the third season of Netflix's Daredevil, Wilson Bethel is set to return as the highly unstable Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, aka Bullseye, in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ revival.

Bullseye is a fairly well-known Marvel Comics villain, but, as you may already be aware, Bethel came very close to landing the role of a very different much bigger character back in the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a recent Fan Expo event (via Screen Rant), Bethel recalled narrowly losing the part of Steve Rogers in Joe Johnston's Captain America: The First Avenger to Chris Evans.

"The hardest hit I took was, I came very close to being cast as Captain America. I went through multiple rounds of screen testing, and the suit felt incredible. Yeah [when asked if he has pictures]. There were all these things that were happening that made me feel like I was getting the part. And then I remember my agent calling me one day, and they're like, 'No, actually, they offered it to Chris Evans' or whatever."

It might be difficult to imagine anyone else portraying Rogers now, but Evans actually declined Marvel's offer initially, so several other actors were considered before he agreed to take another meeting.

Bethel has previously spoken about how close he came to playing Captain America, and admitted that losing the opportunity did hit him hard.

"To be perfectly honest, that was one of the hardest moments in my professional career. And it spun me out for a while to be honest with you. But I'm also a firm believer that things happen as they're supposed to, and obviously, Chris did an incredible job in that role. And my life, while it hasn't brought me to lead the Avengers, has been really rich and rewarding in other ways. So, I can't spend too much time lamenting it. And honestly, just the fact that things have kind of come full circle in a way, and I still get to be a dude in a suit, is pretty exciting."

Set photos have confirmed that Bethel will get to don an actual Bullseye costume in Born Again - even if it doesn't really resemble the outfit the character wears in the comics.

Joining Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk will be Jon Bernthal, who will also reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan are also on board in supporting roles.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is on aboard as the project's new showrunner.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin, who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Teases MCU Future: [I'm] Not Captain America...Yet
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/10/2025, 10:10 AM
I could see it. He has the look at the least.

But Evans as Cap was perfection. A classic cbm portrayal.
User Comment Image
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/10/2025, 10:36 AM
@MisterBones - Wilson kinda has resting evil face. But I can see how someone might say Chris Evans had resting d-bag face before playing Cap. Maybe he's just a good actor?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/10/2025, 10:12 AM
I wonder why they’re being so secretive with this show and not releasing a trailer. Anyways, I think Bethel was pretty good as the deranged bullseyes, a sentiment I think most agrees with, and I’m glad to see he’s back as well as some of the others
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 10:18 AM
@MyCoolYoung - I think it’s less about being secretive and moreso that’s just how they market these shows…

We get a trailer for them a month out and then the marketing starts.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 1/10/2025, 10:29 AM
@MyCoolYoung - trailer will likely come out next month.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/10/2025, 10:13 AM

Digging up oldddd junk.

zzzzzz....
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/10/2025, 10:14 AM
Great actor but Evans was 100% the right choice
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 10:17 AM
I remember him being on the shortlist for the role , would have been interesting to see his take on the character…

I think Feige said he wasn’t entirely sold on anyone and afterwards , he just invited Evans for a general meeting during which as he got to know him more felt he could embody Steve Rogers hence he offered him the part which the former accepted after some hesitation thus the rest is history.

Ultimately , I think it worked out for the best for not just Evans but Bethel aswell since i liked him as “Dex” in DD S3 and can’t wait to see him in Born Again!!.

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 1/10/2025, 10:20 AM
Wasnt the second choice Big Tuna, John Krasinski
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/10/2025, 10:23 AM
About to start S3 on my DD rewatch in preparation for Born Again, very excited to experience it again. I hope there's a trailer out before I finish the whole thing haha
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 10:26 AM
@WakandanQueen - enjoy!!

S3 might be my favorite one , closely edging out S1 and certainly 2.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 10:25 AM
Also Josh , the costume Bullseye is wearing in this seems reminiscent of one he’s had in the comics recently…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I wish they kept it black & white but oh well.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 1/10/2025, 10:41 AM
There are a lot of actors with stories like this when in fact they were never really in contention for the role. It is extremely doubtful Marvel considered giving him that role. If you look at him IMDB he had been barely working, for several years, doing bit roles on TV series. 1 appearance on a TV series in 2004, 2 in 2005, 0 in 2006-2007. 2 in 2008. Did a small role on a soap opera from 2009-2011.

What that means is no one was seeing a star when he auditioned.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/10/2025, 10:45 AM
Daredevil shows on March 4 and no decent trailer yet and just this sneak peak.

Talk about not being confident on this show.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 1/10/2025, 10:55 AM
Some wanted Mike Vogel to be Cap back in the day

He could've been decent Danny Rand in 2010/11

Now he's too old for the role
BlackSpiderman
BlackSpiderman - 1/10/2025, 11:01 AM
He was fantastic as Bullseye in my opinion. When they cancelled the Netflix series I was really disappointed I wouldn't get to see what he would have done with the character. I'm pumped he's back at it again. Can't wait!

