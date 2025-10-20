A Killer BATMAN? Comic Book Writer Grant Morrison Makes A Case For Why That Should NEVER Happen

A Killer BATMAN? Comic Book Writer Grant Morrison Makes A Case For Why That Should NEVER Happen

While it hasn't always been the case on screen, the comic book version of Batman has a strict no-kill rule. Now, Batman/Deadpool writer Grant Morrison makes a case for why the hero should stick by it...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 20, 2025 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics
Source: Bleeding Cool

Should superheroes kill? It's a question that continues to be hotly debated among comic book fans, but everyone can agree that there are some characters who should never take a life. Spider-Man is one, and Batman is undoubtedly another. 

The Caped Crusader frequently killed crooks when he was first introduced, often in quite brutal fashion. As DC Comics moved into the 1940s, Nazis became his main target, and it took years after that for his no-kill, no-guns rule to be firmly established as "canon."

On screen, Batman has frequently murdered. Tim Burton's Dark Knight didn't hold back, while much has been said about the hero's decision to let Ra's al Ghul perish at the end of Batman Begins. Unsurprisingly, Zack Snyder's Batman killed indiscriminately and, controversially, wielded a few firearms.

Comic book writer Grant Morrison has written a lot of Batman comics, including the upcoming crossover featuring Bruce Wayne and Marvel's Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool (Batman/Deadpool #1 goes on sale next month).

During a recent Reddit AMA, he weighed in on why Batman doesn't—and should never—kill his foes:

"If Batman kills he becomes a crazy criminal in a weird costume and Jim Gordon would have to hunt him down and bring him to justice. The glory of Bruce Wayne is that he refuses to be a killer. He has trained in every martial arts discipline in order to not have to kill and that's what makes him mad and magnificent, and a superhero."

"He's fine with intimidation and injury, of course, but killing his enemies would destroy him. He catches bad guys and leaves them trussed up outside the nearest precinct, so that the legal system can take care of them... if the legal system lets them loose, he catches them all over again..."

Much has been said over the years about whether Batman needs to kill those he locks up in Arkham Asylum, particularly when someone like The Joker repeatedly breaks free. Like many villains, not only does the Clown Prince of Crime target those close to Batman, but innocents often suffer, as well. 

Still, if Batman crossed that line, it does somewhat feel like he becomes no better than those he's attempting to protect Gotham City from. Whether the Caped Crusader should kill in self-defence is another matter, and that's certainly something we've seen on the page many times. 

Do you think Batman should kill? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. 

