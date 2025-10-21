BATMAN/STATIC: BEYOND #1 First Look Sets The Stage For A Team-Up Between Two DC Fan-Favorites

BATMAN/STATIC: BEYOND #1 First Look Sets The Stage For A Team-Up Between Two DC Fan-Favorites

DC Comics has shared a first look inside next month's Batman/Static: Beyond #1, and it sets the stage for a team-up between two of the DC Universe's most popular characters. You can check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 21, 2025 06:10 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

This summer, DC Comics announced Batman/Static: Beyond, a new six-issue limited comic book series, launching next month under its DC Elseworlds imprint.

The comic pairs acclaimed writer Evan Narcisse with visionary artist Nikolas Draper-Ivey for a futuristic team-up unlike anything seen before.

In Batman/Static: Beyond, two of DC’s most dynamic heroes—Terry McGinnis, the cyberpunk guardian of Neo-Gotham, and Virgil Hawkins, the electrifying architect of Dakota City’s future, both renowned for being breakout animated stars—unite for a high-stakes mission that could reshape Earth's place in the cosmos.

In the debut issue, Terry McGinnis patrols the neon-lit streets of Neo-Gotham while Virgil Hawkins pioneers a technological revolution with the launch of the Q-Wave Energy Grid. As Earth prepares to join a powerful interplanetary alliance called the Cooperative, the Justice League Beyond stands ready to usher in a new era of peace.

However, when a mysterious villain triggers a global blackout, the planet’s future hangs in the balance. With technology crippled and chaos rising, Static and Batman Beyond must forge an unlikely alliance and take a grounded approach to saving the world before it’s too late.

"Static is a former teen hero who grew up to take on even more responsibility for his city and the larger world, while Terry is still figuring out how to do those things in his own way," Narcisse said of the series. "Terry's still a high school student but he's also got the weight of the Batman mantle and the expectations that come with it as key parts of his life now."

"As an adult member of the Justice League, Virgil's at a different part of his journey. But he's driven by an adolescence where systemic injustice changed what it meant to live in his hometown of Dakota. Their approaches to making the world a safer, more just place are extremely different."

"That difference energizes the big question they have to deal with: can they learn to work together during a critical moment when everything they've taken for granted has fallen apart?" the writer continued. "The whole creative team is going to try and answer that question in Batman/Static: Beyond with a story where deep emotions collide against the backdrop of an uncertain future."

DC Comics has shared a preview of Batman/Static: Beyond #1, which sets the stage for two of the most beloved characters from the DC Universe to fight side-by-side.  

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

BATMAN/STATIC: BEYOND #1
Written by EVAN NARCISSE
Artwork and Cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY
On Sale 11/12

A Killer BATMAN? Comic Book Writer Grant Morrison Makes A Case For Why That Should NEVER Happen
Related:

A Killer BATMAN? Comic Book Writer Grant Morrison Makes A Case For Why That Should NEVER Happen
DC K.O. #1 Sees The Joker Kill [SPOILER] As Darkseid Sets The Stage For First DC/Absolute Universe Crossover
Recommended For You:

DC K.O. #1 Sees The Joker Kill [SPOILER] As Darkseid Sets The Stage For First DC/Absolute Universe Crossover

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/21/2025, 7:01 AM
Not that it would have made the movie any better but I think The Flash should have featured Batman Beyond with Micheal Keaton as an aged mentor version of Bruce Wayne. And in the reversal of the future, Flash gets trapped in an alternate timeline where Thomas Wayne is Batman when the film ends. But that ship sailed and sank fast.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/21/2025, 7:01 AM
Icon needs to make his live action debut. I see a whole franchise built around Icon. Would be a super cool character to introduce too.
Beer85
Beer85 - 10/21/2025, 7:33 AM
Those Milestone books has never sold more than like 4 copies. To be fair comics sell pretty lousy in general these days.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder