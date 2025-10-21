BATMAN/STATIC: BEYOND #1 First Look Sets The Stage For A Team-Up Between Two DC Fan-Favorites

This summer, DC Comics announced Batman/Static: Beyond, a new six-issue limited comic book series, launching next month under its DC Elseworlds imprint.

The comic pairs acclaimed writer Evan Narcisse with visionary artist Nikolas Draper-Ivey for a futuristic team-up unlike anything seen before.

In Batman/Static: Beyond, two of DC’s most dynamic heroes—Terry McGinnis, the cyberpunk guardian of Neo-Gotham, and Virgil Hawkins, the electrifying architect of Dakota City’s future, both renowned for being breakout animated stars—unite for a high-stakes mission that could reshape Earth's place in the cosmos.

In the debut issue, Terry McGinnis patrols the neon-lit streets of Neo-Gotham while Virgil Hawkins pioneers a technological revolution with the launch of the Q-Wave Energy Grid. As Earth prepares to join a powerful interplanetary alliance called the Cooperative, the Justice League Beyond stands ready to usher in a new era of peace.

However, when a mysterious villain triggers a global blackout, the planet’s future hangs in the balance. With technology crippled and chaos rising, Static and Batman Beyond must forge an unlikely alliance and take a grounded approach to saving the world before it’s too late.

"Static is a former teen hero who grew up to take on even more responsibility for his city and the larger world, while Terry is still figuring out how to do those things in his own way," Narcisse said of the series. "Terry's still a high school student but he's also got the weight of the Batman mantle and the expectations that come with it as key parts of his life now."

"As an adult member of the Justice League, Virgil's at a different part of his journey. But he's driven by an adolescence where systemic injustice changed what it meant to live in his hometown of Dakota. Their approaches to making the world a safer, more just place are extremely different."

"That difference energizes the big question they have to deal with: can they learn to work together during a critical moment when everything they've taken for granted has fallen apart?" the writer continued. "The whole creative team is going to try and answer that question in Batman/Static: Beyond with a story where deep emotions collide against the backdrop of an uncertain future."

DC Comics has shared a preview of Batman/Static: Beyond #1, which sets the stage for two of the most beloved characters from the DC Universe to fight side-by-side.

BATMAN/STATIC: BEYOND #1

Written by EVAN NARCISSE

Artwork and Cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

On Sale 11/12