Here's How DC Is Celebrating The 40th Anniversary Of THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS In 2026

In 1986, writer and artist Frank Miller, with inker Klaus Janson and colorist Lynn Varley, redefined the comic books forever with The Dark Knight Returns. The four-issue series that reshaped the modern era of Batman storytelling and became one of the most celebrated graphic novels of all time.
Forty years later, DC is honouring the legacy of this groundbreaking work with a year-long celebration spanning new publishing initiatives, creator retrospectives, special edition releases, and "global fan-focused activations."
Widely regarded as a definitive Batman text—and the basis for Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice—The Dark Knight Returns has remained an evergreen bestseller for decades, influencing generations of writers, artists, filmmakers, and fans.
Its vision of an older Bruce Wayne returning to the cowl, its bold visual language, and its reinvention of Gotham City's mythology continue to resonate across comics and pop culture. For example, it's even served as inspiration for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sequel, The Last Ronin.
Throughout 2026, DC will commemorate the 40th anniversary of The Dark Knight Returns with a curated slate of initiatives designed to honour the series’ enduring impact and introduce its legacy to new generations of readers.
Here's a full breakdown of what's to come from DC's The Dark Knight Returns celebrations in 2026:
ANNIVERSARY KICKOFF EVENT
The 40th anniversary celebration officially begins in February at ComicsPro in Glendale, CA, where Frank Miller and Klaus Janson will appear together for a panel honoring the legacy, influence, and creative impact of The Dark Knight Returns. This event marks the first in a yearlong series of activations spotlighting the creators and the groundbreaking work they brought to life in 1986. ComicsPro members are invited to join Miller and Janson in person, or stream online if attending ComicsPro remotely, on Friday at 4:30pm.
FACSIMILE EDITIONS
Beginning in February, DC will release monthly Facsimile Editions of The Dark Knight Returns #1–4, faithfully reproducing the original 1986 single issues as they first appeared. Complete with their original covers, ads, and back‑matter, these editions give fans and collectors the rare opportunity to experience the landmark series in its authentic single-‑issue format—perfect for readers who missed the original releases forty years ago.
VARIANT COVER CELEBRATION
Later this summer, DC will publish a series of The Dark Knight Returns 40th Anniversary variant covers, featuring top artists from across the industry paying tribute to Frank Miller’s iconic visuals and the series’ lasting influence on Batman’s mythology. These celebratory variants will offer fans a wide range of artistic interpretations inspired by the world and legacy of The Dark Knight Returns.
DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION
The anniversary year continues with the release of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns: DC Compact Comics Edition, arriving April 7, 2026, wherever books are sold. Designed for readers on the go, DC Compact Comics present DC’s bestselling, most iconic stories in a new portable size, making this essential Batman classic more accessible than ever.
BATMAN DAY 2026
DC's 40th anniversary celebration of The Dark Knight Returns culminates on Batman Day 2026, with the release of DC’s Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Deluxe Edition hardcover, a newly remastered premium, volume collection, offering fans a definitive way to experience one of the most influential graphic novels ever created.
THE LEGACY OF THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS
Regarded as one of the greatest Batman stories of all time, The Dark Knight Returns remains a defining work of the comic book medium. Frank Miller’s near-‑future vision of Gotham City, paired with Klaus Janson’s bold inks and Lynn Varley’s groundbreaking color work, reimagined the legend of Batman for a new generation. Introducing Carrie Kelley as Robin and confronting the Dark Knight with his most dangerous enemies, the series continues to shape the character’s mythology across comics, animation, film, and television.
MORE TO COME IN 2026
The 40th anniversary celebration marks only the beginning of DC’s plans to honor The Dark Knight Returns throughout the year. Fans can expect additional announcements, exclusive content, and special programming as DC continues to spotlight the series’ legacy and its lasting influence on the DC Universe.