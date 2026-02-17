Here's How DC Is Celebrating The 40th Anniversary Of THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS In 2026

In 1986, writer and artist Frank Miller, with inker Klaus Janson and colorist Lynn Varley, redefined the comic books forever with The Dark Knight Returns. The four-issue series that reshaped the modern era of Batman storytelling and became one of the most celebrated graphic novels of all time.

Forty years later, DC is honouring the legacy of this groundbreaking work with a year-long celebration spanning new publishing initiatives, creator retrospectives, special edition releases, and "global fan-focused activations."

Widely regarded as a definitive Batman text—and the basis for Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice—The Dark Knight Returns has remained an evergreen bestseller for decades, influencing generations of writers, artists, filmmakers, and fans.

Its vision of an older Bruce Wayne returning to the cowl, its bold visual language, and its reinvention of Gotham City's mythology continue to resonate across comics and pop culture. For example, it's even served as inspiration for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sequel, The Last Ronin.

Throughout 2026, DC will commemorate the 40th anniversary of The Dark Knight Returns with a curated slate of initiatives designed to honour the series’ enduring impact and introduce its legacy to new generations of readers.

Here's a full breakdown of what's to come from DC's The Dark Knight Returns celebrations in 2026: