Celebrity Chef José Andrés Joins The Marvel Universe In SPIDER-MAN: MEALS TO ASTONISH

This March, Marvel Comics joins forces with José Andrés and World Central Kitchen in Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish #1, a new one-shot that you can take a first look at here.

Feb 07, 2026
Well, here's a team-up you never knew you needed. Next month, Marvel Comics will deliver a heroic adventure that's "sure to satisfy your every craving" with Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish #1

The first-of-its-kind one-shot will deliver a story by writer Steve Orlando and artist Roi Mercado that sees Spider-Man team up with Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian, José Andrés, alongside his fearless team at World Central Kitchen.

Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish is set to be the first in a series of one-shots this year celebrating José's life-changing and impactful work to provide food and nourishment to communities in crisis around the world.

In the comic, Peter Parker heads downtown to photograph the opening of world-class chef José Andrés' brand-new restaurant at New York's famous Mercado Little Spain, but soon finds it crashed by an insatiable villain: Electro. The electric fiend came prepared for Spider-Man, so José must chip in with Spidey to save the day...and everyone's dinner. 

Addressing his Marvel Universe debut, Andrés said, "I’ve always believed food can be a force for good, and that sharing a meal in a time of need can be a heroic act. Getting to bring that idea into the Marvel Universe - alongside my friend Spider-Man - is a dream come true."

Orlando added, "With my own secret origin, working in the wine and spirits world before comics stepped in as my main gig, Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish feels like a perfect moment of kismet. The chance to write a Spider-Man adventure set in the food scene is one I could never pass up -- the two arts, the two worlds I love the most are finally colliding in a delicious and exciting way."

In addition to the main story featuring Andrés, the T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity Comic is also being included in print for the first time. Plus, Spider-Verse's Spider-Ramen is returning for a new adventure by Ken Niimura, while "Jeff's Table" will see Gustavo Duarte put the spotlight on Jeff the Land Shark for the first in a new series of adventures.

Check out covers for Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish #1 by Mike Mignola, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Peach Momoko below.

SPIDER-MAN: MEALS TO ASTONISH #1
Written by STEVE ORLANDO, KEN NIIMURA, GUSTAVO DUARTE & PAUL ESCHBACH
Art by ROI MERCADO, KEN NIIMURA, GUSTAVO DUARTE & E.J. SU
Cover by MIKE MIGNOLA
Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 3/11

