DEATH SPIRAL: Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At Peter Parker, The Amazing Spider-Carnage

Next month, Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage are caught in Death Spiral, a new crossover spinning out of Amazing Spider-Man, Venom, and Eddie Brock: Carnage.

Written by three of today's acclaimed Spider-Man and symbiote storytellers—Joe Kelly (Amazing Spider-Man), Al Ewing (Venom), and Charles Soule (Eddie Brock: Carnage)—and illustrated by Ed McGuinness, Carlos Gómez, and Jesús Saíz, the saga begins in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1, a special one-shot.

In the event, Spider-Man returns to Earth just in time to face Carnage, who has just discovered Spider-Man's secret identity in the mind of his newest host, Eddie Brock. When Spider-Man and Venom team up against the killer symbiote, another shocking secret is revealed as Peter Parker discovers that Mary Jane is the All-New Venom.

It's a collision course of drama and danger that explodes with the arrival of Torment, a mysterious serial killer who will connect all three of them in a web of death. No one is safe as Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage join forces to figure out who Torment is and stop his killing spree against their loved ones before it's too late.

Today, Marvel Comics has revealed a first look at April's final chapter, Amazing Spider-Man #27, by Kelly and McGuinness. Concluding the Death Spiral storyline, it will introduce Peter Parker, the Amazing Spider-Carnage.

For now, we only have a teaser image and no additional details. Still, the suggestion seems to be that, moving forward, Peter will be the host for the Carnage Symbiote. Ben Reilly wore the alien for a brief spell in the 90s, but this should mark a major status quo shift for the wall-crawler.

"One of the wildest times in Spider and Symbiote history revs into high gear with this killer crossover!" Spider-Editor Nick Lowe said of the event last year. "Not only will readers get to witness Peter Parker learn that his long-time love Mary Jane Watson is bonded with one of his greatest nemeses, but both learn that Eddie Brock has paired with the baddest symbiote ever, Carnage."

"They’ll all be even more horrified when they face a scarier villain—Torment! No one is safe," he added, prompting Soule to add, "Spider-Man, Venom, Carnage, Mary Jane—they’re essentially a weird family unit, interconnected with gigantic amounts of history together. There’s an engine there, there’s a lot of emotional energy to there to break apart."

Check out a first look at the Amazing Spider-Carnage below.