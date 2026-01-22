ETERNALS: Marvel Comics Celebrates The Team's 50th Anniversary With Jack Kirby-Inspired One-Shot

In 1976, Jack Kirby introduced an all-new mythology to the Marvel Universe—one every bit as imaginative and grand as the "King of Comics" himself—the Eternals.

This April, Marvel Comics celebrates 50 years of Kirby's legendary work with Eternals 50th Anniversary, an oversized special that's described as "a must-have for Kirby fans and Marvel collectors alike."

In the comic, we'll discover untold stories of Earth's immortal protectors, explore their hidden history and witness the debut of a brand-new Eternal...whose secrets could shake the foundations of the Marvel Universe.

Eternals 50th Anniversary will feature three incredible tales from veteran comic creators, rising talent, and Grammy award-nominated musician Patrick Stump, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends songwriter/composer, and lead singer of the multiplatinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy.

Unfortunately, there's not going to be anything in this issue that addresses the Eternals movie's cliffhanger. Here's the official description of what to expect from Eternals 50th Anniversary:

First, Ikaris and Captain America team up for a sweeping adventure that examines the Eternals’ place in superhero history in a tale by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, Dale Eaglesham and Phil Noto. Then, discover the dark roots of the Eternals' fiercest fighter, the deviant Ransak the Reject, in a story by Ralph Macchio and Michael Cho. And don’t miss the startling introduction of THE LOST ETERNAL! Why has his existence been hidden for centuries? And what has caused him to come online now? Learn these answers and more in a revelatory story written by Patrick Stump.

Talking abouy why he was excited to contribute to the issue, Stump said, "It’s fitting that Marvel’s version of God, its One-Above-All, was drawn in the likeness of Jack Kirby; Through his cosmic work on titles like Tales of Suspense, Fantastic Four, Thor, and climaxing with his mythologically inspired space opera The Eternals, he created the center of gravity all of Marvel’s galaxy is still orbiting."

"So when I was tasked with the responsibility of introducing a Lost Eternal, I turned to the same sci-fi and mythology that got his mighty imagination spinning to begin with."

"I’m beyond honoured to be part of celebrating 50 years of the Eternals, and while I can’t imagine some rock singer like me doing a titan like Kirby justice, I can promise you this has definitely been as much of a passion project as any album I’ve ever made or film I’ve scored," he added.

Below, you can check out a host of stunning covers for Eternals 50th Anniversary by R.B. Silva, Michael Cho, ACO, and Dale Eaglesham.