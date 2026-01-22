ETERNALS: Marvel Comics Celebrates The Team's 50th Anniversary With Jack Kirby-Inspired One-Shot

ETERNALS: Marvel Comics Celebrates The Team's 50th Anniversary With Jack Kirby-Inspired One-Shot

This April, Marvel Comics honours the Eternals' epic legacy in a special 50th anniversary one-shot, featuring an all-star creative team that includes Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 22, 2026 05:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

In 1976, Jack Kirby introduced an all-new mythology to the Marvel Universe—one every bit as imaginative and grand as the "King of Comics" himself—the Eternals. 

This April, Marvel Comics celebrates 50 years of Kirby's legendary work with Eternals 50th Anniversary, an oversized special that's described as "a must-have for Kirby fans and Marvel collectors alike."

In the comic, we'll discover untold stories of Earth's immortal protectors, explore their hidden history and witness the debut of a brand-new Eternal...whose secrets could shake the foundations of the Marvel Universe.

Eternals 50th Anniversary will feature three incredible tales from veteran comic creators, rising talent, and Grammy award-nominated musician Patrick Stump, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends songwriter/composer, and lead singer of the multiplatinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy.

Unfortunately, there's not going to be anything in this issue that addresses the Eternals movie's cliffhanger. Here's the official description of what to expect from Eternals 50th Anniversary:

First, Ikaris and Captain America team up for a sweeping adventure that examines the Eternals’ place in superhero history in a tale by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, Dale Eaglesham and Phil Noto. Then, discover the dark roots of the Eternals' fiercest fighter, the deviant Ransak the Reject, in a story by Ralph Macchio and Michael Cho. And don’t miss the startling introduction of THE LOST ETERNAL! Why has his existence been hidden for centuries? And what has caused him to come online now? Learn these answers and more in a revelatory story written by Patrick Stump.

Talking abouy why he was excited to contribute to the issue, Stump said, "It’s fitting that Marvel’s version of God, its One-Above-All, was drawn in the likeness of Jack Kirby; Through his cosmic work on titles like Tales of Suspense, Fantastic Four, Thor, and climaxing with his mythologically inspired space opera The Eternals, he created the center of gravity all of Marvel’s galaxy is still orbiting."

"So when I was tasked with the responsibility of introducing a Lost Eternal, I turned to the same sci-fi and mythology that got his mighty imagination spinning to begin with."

"I’m beyond honoured to be part of celebrating 50 years of the Eternals, and while I can’t imagine some rock singer like me doing a titan like Kirby justice, I can promise you this has definitely been as much of a passion project as any album I’ve ever made or film I’ve scored," he added.

Below, you can check out a host of stunning covers for Eternals 50th Anniversary by R.B. Silva, Michael Cho, ACO, and Dale Eaglesham.

image host
image host
image host
image host

ETERNALS 50TH ANNIVERSARY #1
Written by RALPH MACCHIO, ETHAN S. PARKER, GRIFFIN SHERIDAN & PATRICK STUMP
Art by PHIL NOTO, DALE EAGLESHAM, MICHAEL CHO & MORE
Cover by R.B. SILVA
Variant Cover by MICHAEL CHO
Variant Cover by ACO
Variant Cover by DALE EAGLESHAM
On Sale 4/1

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Marvel Comics Revisits CIVIL WAR For Its 20th Anniversary With CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED Limited Series
Related:

Marvel Comics Revisits CIVIL WAR For Its 20th Anniversary With CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED Limited Series
Major Mutant Mysteries Resurface As The X-MEN's Shadows Of Tomorrow Era Continues This April
Recommended For You:

Major Mutant Mysteries Resurface As The X-MEN's "Shadows Of Tomorrow" Era Continues This April

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder