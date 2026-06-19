Marvel Comics Announces Same-Day Launch For Midnight Titles; Reveals First Look At Fantastic Four, Spider-Man

Marvel Comics has announced a unified launch for its upcoming Midnight line, with the debut issues of all three titles—Midnight X-Men, Midnight Fantastic Four, and Midnight Spider-Man—set to hit stands together on October 7 as the only new Marvel comics released that day.

It's an impactful and rare move that, according to the publisher, "[reflects] the project's unique scope and potential to grip readers." In addition to being the exclusive Marvel releases for that week, there will be special launch promotions, including promo items, an enhanced Midnight Variant Program, and special exclusive variant offers.

Discussing his confidence in the new line, Midnight Universe Executive Editor Dan Buckley said, "The more we talked about Midnight, the more we realised it was far more than just the birth of another new universe—it was on an entirely different scale creatively, a doorway to something that was not only immediately exciting, but had immense long-term promise."

Hickman said, "I was very excited when Marvel told me the revamped plans for the Midnight launch because when I read both Ben and Phillip’s first scripts—and even more than that when the art started rolling in—I knew that this line was going to be something special. As for me personally, I haven’t been this excited about a book in a very long time."

"There are certain kinds of projects that I, and I think most fans, prefer for me to be working on: Ambitious stories with intricate plots and long-form payoffs, which is exactly what Midnight X-Men is.”

Discussing his expansive vision for the project, Percy explained, "I have an epic, rich storytelling blueprint for this series, and I don't know that I've ever felt so...in the zone...when writing comics."

"The Midnight meetings with Jonathan and Ben continue to energise me, every time. I want my readers and fans to know I’ve never written a longer series outline than the one for Midnight Spider-Man," Johnson added. "By the time the first issue comes out, I’ll have written two 50-plus-issue series for Marvel and DC, but I want and expect Midnight Spider-Man to be the longest, most epic series of my career."

As previously announced, the main covers of the Midnight titles will be presented in Cloaked Cover trade dress, only revealing the full artwork when turning to the first page. Except for the debut issues, the full artwork will remain shrouded in shadow, only revealing itself to readers who pick up the comics in stores.

Today, you can finally see all three debut issue covers, including the reveal of Kev Walker's Midnight Fantastic Four #1 cover and Steve Beach's Midnight Spider-Man #1 cover.

Here are the covers and official descriptions for each of these debut issues:

The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire.

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale October 7

An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by KEV WALKER

On Sale October 7

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back.