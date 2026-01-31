Marvel Comics Doctor Doom Homage Variant Covers Showcase The Iconic Villain Like Never Before

It seems fair to say that no supervillain has impacted the Marvel mythos more than Doctor Doom. Now, in the wake of his global takeover in One World Under Doom, top Marvel artists will pay tribute to his epic publication history this March in new "Doom Homage Variant Covers."

Across twenty-one covers, we get to see new takes on classic Doom covers from the original Secret Wars to unforgettable showdowns with the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and X-Men, to more recent standouts.

Each cover captures Victor von Doom's incredible aura by putting a bold and modern twist on the original artwork and reimagining various heroes inside his iconic armour. The classic cover being homaged will be presented on the back cover of each issue.

Doom's reign may be over, but his legacy looms large over the Marvel Universe. The new Dungeons of Doom limited series, launched earlier this month, exposes the maniacal genius's darkest secrets as forces race to control the power and technology he left behind.

The villain's fall is also key to the latest arc of Chip Zdarsky's Captain America run, which finds Doom's kingdom of Latveria on the brink of civil war, and Cap, accompanied by the all-new S.H.I.E.L.D., deployed on a mission to maintain peace.

Plus, Doctor Doom is on his way back to the big screen in this December's Avengers: Doomsday, where the character is being played by Oscar-winner and Iron Man star, Robert Downey Jr.

Check out these newly revealed "Doom Homage Variant Covers" below.