Marvel Comics Doctor Doom Homage Variant Covers Showcase The Iconic Villain Like Never Before

It seems fair to say that no supervillain has impacted the Marvel mythos more than Doctor Doom. Now, in the wake of his global takeover in One World Under Doom, top Marvel artists will pay tribute to his epic publication history this March in new "Doom Homage Variant Covers."
Across twenty-one covers, we get to see new takes on classic Doom covers from the original Secret Wars to unforgettable showdowns with the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and X-Men, to more recent standouts.
Each cover captures Victor von Doom's incredible aura by putting a bold and modern twist on the original artwork and reimagining various heroes inside his iconic armour. The classic cover being homaged will be presented on the back cover of each issue.
Doom's reign may be over, but his legacy looms large over the Marvel Universe. The new Dungeons of Doom limited series, launched earlier this month, exposes the maniacal genius's darkest secrets as forces race to control the power and technology he left behind.
The villain's fall is also key to the latest arc of Chip Zdarsky's Captain America run, which finds Doom's kingdom of Latveria on the brink of civil war, and Cap, accompanied by the all-new S.H.I.E.L.D., deployed on a mission to maintain peace.
Plus, Doctor Doom is on his way back to the big screen in this December's Avengers: Doomsday, where the character is being played by Oscar-winner and Iron Man star, Robert Downey Jr.
Check out these newly revealed "Doom Homage Variant Covers" below.
On Sale 3/4
Amazing Spider-Man #23 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Mike McKone
Avengers #36 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Cory Smith
Wolverine #17 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Sanford Greene
On Sale 3/11
Black Cat #8 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Marguerite Sauvage
Magik & Colossus #2 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Yasmine Putri
Mortal Thor #8 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Dave Wachter
Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #2 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Taurin Clarke
Venom #255 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Andrei Bressan
On Sale 3/18
Amazing Spider-Man #24 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Rod Reis
Captain America #8 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Ken Lashley
Cyclops #2 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Dave Johnson
Fantastic Four #9 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Mike Allred
Infernal Hulk #5 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Skan
Marc Spector: Moon Knight #2 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Declan Shalvey
Sorcerer Supreme #4 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Paulo Siqueira
Wade Wilson: Deadpool #2 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Ian Churchill –
X-Men #27 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Todd Nauck
On Sale 3/25
Inglorious X-Force #3 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Gerardo Sandoval
Knull #3 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Davide Paratore
Punisher #2 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Fabrizio De Tommaso
Uncanny X-Men #25 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Pete Woods