Marvel Comics Doctor Doom Homage Variant Covers Showcase The Iconic Villain Like Never Before

Marvel Comics Doctor Doom Homage Variant Covers Showcase The Iconic Villain Like Never Before

This March, we'll see Doctor Doom's history in a new light with twenty-one "Doom Homage Variant Covers," inspired by the villain'ss most iconic covers.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 31, 2026 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

It seems fair to say that no supervillain has impacted the Marvel mythos more than Doctor Doom. Now, in the wake of his global takeover in One World Under Doom, top Marvel artists will pay tribute to his epic publication history this March in new "Doom Homage Variant Covers."

Across twenty-one covers, we get to see new takes on classic Doom covers from the original Secret Wars to unforgettable showdowns with the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and X-Men, to more recent standouts.

Each cover captures Victor von Doom's incredible aura by putting a bold and modern twist on the original artwork and reimagining various heroes inside his iconic armour. The classic cover being homaged will be presented on the back cover of each issue.

Doom's reign may be over, but his legacy looms large over the Marvel Universe. The new Dungeons of Doom limited series, launched earlier this month, exposes the maniacal genius's darkest secrets as forces race to control the power and technology he left behind.

The villain's fall is also key to the latest arc of Chip Zdarsky's Captain America run, which finds Doom's kingdom of Latveria on the brink of civil war, and Cap, accompanied by the all-new S.H.I.E.L.D., deployed on a mission to maintain peace.

Plus, Doctor Doom is on his way back to the big screen in this December's Avengers: Doomsday, where the character is being played by Oscar-winner and Iron Man star, Robert Downey Jr.

Check out these newly revealed "Doom Homage Variant Covers" below.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

On Sale 3/4

Amazing Spider-Man #23 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Mike McKone 
Avengers #36 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Cory Smith 
Wolverine #17 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Sanford Greene

On Sale 3/11

Black Cat #8 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Marguerite Sauvage
Magik & Colossus #2 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Yasmine Putri
Mortal Thor #8 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Dave Wachter
Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #2 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Taurin Clarke 
Venom #255 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Andrei Bressan 

On Sale 3/18

Amazing Spider-Man #24 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Rod Reis
Captain America #8 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Ken Lashley 
Cyclops #2 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Dave Johnson 
Fantastic Four #9 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Mike Allred 
Infernal Hulk #5 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Skan 
Marc Spector: Moon Knight #2 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Declan Shalvey
Sorcerer Supreme #4 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Paulo Siqueira 
Wade Wilson: Deadpool #2 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Ian Churchill –
X-Men #27 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Todd Nauck 

On Sale 3/25

Inglorious X-Force #3 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Gerardo Sandoval
Knull #3 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Davide Paratore
Punisher #2 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Fabrizio De Tommaso
Uncanny X-Men #25 Doom Homage Variant Cover By Pete Woods

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2 Preview Reveals More About Immortus And Sets Up Another Big Twist
Related:

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2 Preview Reveals More About Immortus And Sets Up Another Big Twist
REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT Comic Will Reveal The Ultimate Universe's Impact On Earth-616
Recommended For You:

REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT Comic Will Reveal The Ultimate Universe's Impact On Earth-616

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder